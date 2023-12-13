Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Ma'ayanot High School Drama Society & Black Box Studios to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL This Month

Catch the show on December 26 & 28

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Ma'ayanot High School Drama Society & Black Box Studios to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL This Month

The Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School Drama Society, in ongoing partnership with Black Box Studios, presents Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL live on stage in the new Ma'ayanot Performing Arts Center at 1650 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck NJ 07666. Tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, are on sale now for shows at 7:30PM on December 26th and 28th: www.blackboxpac.com!

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a Book by Dennis Kelly and Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her school teacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace...

The Drama Society's senior student director-choreographer/producer Team is Eliora Roth and Sophie Fine (both Juniors), apprentice student directors are Adina Goldstein and Kaila Novoseller (sophomores), and the production stage manager is Shani Machlis (a senior).  
The cast features talent representing all four grades: Miriam Blech, Perla Brodchandel, Tzipporah Chouake, Sophie Fine, Adina Goldstein, Shira Halberstam, Eleaya Jacob, Layla Jacobson, Eden Kaufman, Chana Kritchevski, Sophie Muschel, Shira Nagar, Kaila Novoseller, Eliora Roth , Chaya Spool, Hannah Steinberg, and Aviva Katanov. The Ma'ayanot Dance Team will make a special appearance!

The behind-the-scenes tech and design team includes Elianna Hyman, Hannah Tollinsky, Abby Berenholtz, Yehudis Muller, Devorah Luber, Dafna Vega, Jordana Bruschansky and Tovah Judkin.

Black Box alum, Ma'ayanot graduate, and professional actress/teaching artist Leora Lerner directs. Black Box's Ilana Schimmel -- a Bergenfield-based professional actress/teaching artist -- assists and choreographs.  The production manager is Black Box's Joseph Liberti, and Bergen County based performer/pianist Olivia Lionetti returns as musical director.  Matt Okin, Black Box's Artistic Director and Ma'ayanot's long-time performing arts and Drama Society director, produces. 

Past Drama Society/Black Box productions include: Fools by Neil Simon, Sonheim/Lapine's Into The Woods, Golden Boy by Clifford Odetts, The Ballad Of The Sad Cafe by Edward Albee adapted from the novella by Carson McCullers, Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale as well as A Few Good Men, Street Scene, The Grapes Of Wrath, My Aunt's Son Vinny, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Detective Story, and Odett's masterwork Paradise Lost. This Spring, a soon-to-be-announced show that is already in the casting and pre-production process will run in early April.


