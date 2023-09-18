MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Set For 20th Anniversary Celebration Performance At Ocean Resort And Casino

It's a Big Gay Weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday the 7th of October at 8PM in Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort and Casino, when "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" marks its twentieth year with a one night only special performance. In addition to a few surprises and special guests in this performance, some of the original cast members will be re-united for this one night only celebration.

Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American from a large chaotic family, wants to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple. My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversy surrounding same-sex marriage while drawing on larger than life gay and Italian characters.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding is a play written by Anthony J. Wilkinson that premiered Off-Broadway in 2003, at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City and in May of 2010 at the St. Luke's Theater on 46th Street in Manhattan, for an open-ended run that concluded in August 2015. The show originated in 2003 as a non-union Off-Broadway show and in 2010 became a full union production, extending fourteen times in the same location. During the run, the show hosted some major celebrities in efforts to help raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project. In 2010 the show was published by Samuel French for licensing purposes. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over thirty cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, Australia, parts of Canada and parts of France. An Italian film based on the play, called Puoi baciare lo sposo (You can kiss the groom), premiered in Italy on March 1, 2018.

The cast of the twentieth anniversary performance of “My Big Gay Italian Weddding” includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Taso Mikroulis (Andrew), Marianne Felice (Angela), Alexa Harris (Maria), Vince Valentine (Joseph), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Brett Douglas (Maurizio), Meagan Robar (Connie), Marta (Nun/Wedding Guest), Robert Bannon (Mario), Nick Barbati (Gregorio), Erik Ransom (Rodney), Chad Kessler (Father Rosalia).

The cast will kick off the weekend by joining three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony Wilkinson for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Casino's Balcony Bar on October 6th at 8pm. The Ocean Resort and Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com