MPAC To Present NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! and THE STRING QUEENS This Spring

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Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will present National Geographic Live!: Lindsay Zanno: The Rise of T.rex and a concert by The String Queens as part of its upcoming programming in Morristown, New Jersey.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE!: LINDSAY ZANNO: THE RISE OF T.REX

April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

MPAC’s Sustainability Series will return with a free presentation of National Geographic Live! featuring paleontologist Lindsay Zanno on April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Zanno, Head of Paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and Associate Research Professor at North Carolina State University, will explore the evolution of Tyrannosaurus rex. The program follows her fieldwork in the American West, where she has discovered multiple dinosaur species, including Siats and Moros.

The event is sponsored by BASF and is free to the public, with a two-ticket limit per order. A separate daytime presentation will also be held for school audiences.

THE STRING QUEENS

April 24 at 8:00 p.m.

The String Queens will perform at MPAC on April 24 at 8:00 p.m.

The Washington, D.C.-based trio presents programs that span multiple genres, from Baroque to contemporary pop. Their performances have appeared at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and they have been featured at events such as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Concert and Wimbledon.

The ensemble has also received recognition for its work in music education, including honors from the DC Jazz Festival, Carnegie Hall, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Ticket Information

Tickets for The String Queens range from $35 to $79. Tickets for National Geographic Live! are free and available through the MPAC box office.