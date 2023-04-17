MPAC To Present Free Webinar With Leading Autism Expert Dr. Barry Prizant April 26

Dr. Barry Prizant, clinical scholar, researcher, international consultant and best-selling author, will share his thoughts and research on the many misconceptions about autism and the experience of autistic people. This free Zoom webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm. Register HERE to view the webinar.

Based on his best-selling book, "Uniquely Human: A Different Way of Seeing Autism," this presentation will dive into the myths surrounding behaviors observed in autism, the inaccurate perception of autism as a tragedy and the belief that autism is only experienced by the individual with the ASD diagnosis - offering a paradigm-shifting perspective. The "uniquely human" approach honors the individuality of each person and builds on interests and strengths by providing a range of appropriate supports.

With fifty years of experience, Dr. Prizant is an Adjunct Professor of Communicative Disorders at the University of Rhode Island, a certified speech-language pathologist and the Director of Childhood Communication Services, a private practice. He has published 5 books and been a two-time featured presenter at the United Nations on World Autism Awareness Day. He is co-author of The SCERTS Model, an evidence-based educational framework, and has presented keynote addresses and seminars in more than 25 countries. His recent best-selling book, "Uniquely Human: A Different Way of Seeing Autism" is now published in 24 languages, and he co-hosts and co-produces "Uniquely Human: The Podcast", with his friend Dave Finch, an autistic audio engineer and NY Times best-selling author.

MPAC is New Jersey home to The Miracle Project. The Miracle Project New Jersey is an evidence-based, groundbreaking program which helps children and young adults with autism and other special needs build communication and social skills, community, and greater self-esteem though music, acting, dance, acting and storytelling. This creative dynamic socialization program was founded in 2004 in Los Angeles by Elaine Hall, and has been implemented at MPAC since 2017. Dozens of children participate in the program annually.