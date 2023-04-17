Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MPAC To Present Free Webinar With Leading Autism Expert Dr. Barry Prizant April 26

this presentation will dive into the myths surrounding behaviors observed in autism, the inaccurate perception of autism as a tragedy and other important topics.

Apr. 17, 2023  

MPAC To Present Free Webinar With Leading Autism Expert Dr. Barry Prizant April 26

Dr. Barry Prizant, clinical scholar, researcher, international consultant and best-selling author, will share his thoughts and research on the many misconceptions about autism and the experience of autistic people. This free Zoom webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm. Register HERE to view the webinar.

Based on his best-selling book, "Uniquely Human: A Different Way of Seeing Autism," this presentation will dive into the myths surrounding behaviors observed in autism, the inaccurate perception of autism as a tragedy and the belief that autism is only experienced by the individual with the ASD diagnosis - offering a paradigm-shifting perspective. The "uniquely human" approach honors the individuality of each person and builds on interests and strengths by providing a range of appropriate supports.

With fifty years of experience, Dr. Prizant is an Adjunct Professor of Communicative Disorders at the University of Rhode Island, a certified speech-language pathologist and the Director of Childhood Communication Services, a private practice. He has published 5 books and been a two-time featured presenter at the United Nations on World Autism Awareness Day. He is co-author of The SCERTS Model, an evidence-based educational framework, and has presented keynote addresses and seminars in more than 25 countries. His recent best-selling book, "Uniquely Human: A Different Way of Seeing Autism" is now published in 24 languages, and he co-hosts and co-produces "Uniquely Human: The Podcast", with his friend Dave Finch, an autistic audio engineer and NY Times best-selling author.

MPAC is New Jersey home to The Miracle Project. The Miracle Project New Jersey is an evidence-based, groundbreaking program which helps children and young adults with autism and other special needs build communication and social skills, community, and greater self-esteem though music, acting, dance, acting and storytelling. This creative dynamic socialization program was founded in 2004 in Los Angeles by Elaine Hall, and has been implemented at MPAC since 2017. Dozens of children participate in the program annually.



Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater Brings Captivating Modern Twists to Shakespe Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater Brings Captivating Modern Twists to Shakespeare's Classic
A unique production of Romeo and Juliet is now being presented at Two River Theater (TRT). We are certain you will find the show captivating.
Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout
We all have the power to push through and persevere through trying and busy times in our lives. With just a little effort and motivation, we can do more than we thought was possible.
LOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in May Photo
LOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in May
Broadway Veterans Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, CATS), Jerry Christakos (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde) along with musical director John McMahon (The Prince of Central Park) bring their award-winning, critically acclaimed show 'Lovely' a musical comedy to Under The Moon in Lambertville for a one night Special Supper Club Event on Friday May 12th.
Special Guest Speaker Brian Mark Will Honor Broadcast Legend Sid Mark at Sinatra & Des Photo
Special Guest Speaker Brian Mark Will Honor Broadcast Legend Sid Mark at Sinatra & Dessert Event In Avon-By-The-Sea
Brian Mark, son of the legendary broadcaster Sid Mark, and Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, will be a very special guest speaker at the musical event program, Sinatra & Dessert, which will honor the legacy of his father, Sid Mark, as well as celebrate the artistry of Frank Sinatra.

More Hot Stories For You


LOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in MayLOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in May
April 17, 2023

Broadway Veterans Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, CATS), Jerry Christakos (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde) along with musical director John McMahon (The Prince of Central Park) bring their award-winning, critically acclaimed show 'Lovely' a musical comedy to Under The Moon in Lambertville for a one night Special Supper Club Event on Friday May 12th.
Special Guest Speaker Brian Mark Will Honor Broadcast Legend Sid Mark at Sinatra & Dessert Event In Avon-By-The-SeaSpecial Guest Speaker Brian Mark Will Honor Broadcast Legend Sid Mark at Sinatra & Dessert Event In Avon-By-The-Sea
April 17, 2023

Brian Mark, son of the legendary broadcaster Sid Mark, and Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark, will be a very special guest speaker at the musical event program, Sinatra & Dessert, which will honor the legacy of his father, Sid Mark, as well as celebrate the artistry of Frank Sinatra.
NJCU's 2023 B.F.A. Exhibition, CRESCENDO Opens Next WeekNJCU's 2023 B.F.A. Exhibition, CRESCENDO Opens Next Week
April 15, 2023

New Jersey City University (NJCU)'s annual B.F.A. exhibition — a culmination of the work of its 2023 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates — will open in NJCU's two on-campus art galleries on April 22 and run through May 12. The 2023 event is entitled “Crescendo” and will offer a diverse output of artworks from clay sculpture to digital illustration.
Antoinette LaVecchia to Replace Elena Shaddow in Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's THE ROSE TATTOOAntoinette LaVecchia to Replace Elena Shaddow in Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's THE ROSE TATTOO
April 15, 2023

Replacing Elena Shaddow in the role of Serafina Delle Rose, award-winning actress and veteran of stage and screen, Antoinette LaVecchia will join the cast of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's upcoming production of Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.  
NJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South WardNJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South Ward
April 14, 2023

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and Clinton Hill Community Action announce the launch of ArtsXChange, a new partnership between the Arts Center and the South Ward nonprofit community development group.
share