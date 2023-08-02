MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE Comes to The Theater Project

Dr. Ruth Meets Emily Post: With help from her assistant Paco and a few cooperative audience volunteers, Miss Abigail demonstrates flirtation techniques from 1940s and 50s how-to-find-romance handbooks to prove that "love can't be bought -- but it can be taught!” MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! by Ken Davenport & Sarah Saltzberg, plays August 17-27 in Maplewood, NJ, at The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists.

Using her extensive, if somewhat outdated pre-feminist collection of dating guides, Miss Abigail and Paco invite the audience to play along practicing the most effective ways to attract a mate. Ellen Revesz (Clifton, NJ) and Tomas Vorsteg (New York, NY) bring their extensive improv skills to MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE. The play is directed by Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina (Union).

The play performs Thursdays through Sundays, August 17-27, with post-show talkbacks each Friday, at Maplewood's Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road, where The Theater Project is concluding its summer season. The show is performed in the “Black Box at the Burgdorff,” an intimate air-conditioned venue perfect for an audience participation show. Patrons familiar with Maplewood Village know of the many excellent food and beverage options within walking distance of the theater, making MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE a great night out.

Single ticket prices are $32 for general admission, $25 for seniors and students. Senior Sunday prices—the first Sunday of each play performance—are $20. Tickets are available online at TheTheaterProject.org or by calling the box office, 908-809-8865.

The Theater Project, which received another prestigious National Endowment for the Arts grant in 2021, has gained regional and national recognition for its ongoing projects including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program, the Think Fast short play competition—which attracted writers from throughout the country—and its The Theater Project Thinks About … podcasts.