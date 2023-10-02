MEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be the Inaugural Musical at Starlight PAC

The Starlight Performing Arts Center will present at the Surflight Theatre, Mean Girls- High School Version, a musical based on the 2004 film written by Emmy Award Winning Tina Fey, that tackles relational aggression among girls in a truthful, heartfelt and humorous way. Book by Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Cady Heron, (Lily Pollard) newbie to the world of high school, goes from homeschool life in the beautiful African savannah, to life in the ferocious suburban Illinois North Shore High School, where Regina George (Ava Hugg) and her "Plastics", (Kira Kelly, Stephanie Berson) are at the top of the food chain. This hilarious and meaningful musical, tracks Cady and her friends' plan to infiltrate the most popular clique in school and take down their Queen Bee, Regina George. Who will be throwing the "Revenge Party"? Will it be Cady or Regina? Come back to high school with us and find out who will win the Queen Bee's crown!

The cast also features Giana Nese, Jose Gonzalez, Michael Paciello, Nicolas Napolitano, Sadie Magaziner, Cole Pepe, Gracie Hammel, Erin Jones, Kenley Bottles, Clara Kelley, Emerson Hupke, Zaida Kmiechick, Trevor Longo, Alyssa Litt, and Julia Mchale.

Evening performances are scheduled for October 20th and October 21st at 7:00PM

All performances will take place at The Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven (201 Engleside Ave. Beach Haven, NJ, www.surflight.org ) Krista Reagan, a new instructor with Starlight Performing Arts Center (SPAC) serves as the Director of the production. Producer: Lisa Carlson the CEO of SPAC, Musical Diretor is Jenny Stodd Meredith (Assistant Director/Instructor at SPAC), and Rob Hillard, SPAC's Technical Director is Lighting Designer; Set Designers Chris Strangfeld and Rob Hilliard.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at The Surflight Theatre's Box office or online by visiting Click Here.

About Mean Girls High School Version

The 2018 Broadway production of Mean Girls featured the book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin. In 2018, Mean Girls won Outstanding Book of a Musical at both the Drama Desk and Drama League Awards and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards that same year! In 2022 Mean Girls High School Version became available. Tina Fey said she had been looking forward to releasing Mean Girls -High School Version so that high school students could "play characters their own age, with a story they can relate to," in the hopes that not only would it be a blast to perform, but also lead to some meaningful conversations.