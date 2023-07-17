MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company

Aspire Performing Arts Company presentsÂ Mean Girls High School Version, July 21â€“23 at the Barn Theatre in Montville.

Based on Tina Feyâ€™s 2004 hit film,Â Mean GirlsÂ tells the story of Cady Heron, who arrives at North Shore High School after spending most of her life in Africa being homeschooled by her parents. North Shore introduces her to a variety of characters, including the rebellious art student Janis, her quirky pal Damian, the charming and intelligent Aaron Samuels, and the campus Queen of Mean, Regina George, who, with her two sidekicks, Gretchen and Karen, make up the Plastics â€“ who rule the school.

The musical, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, features a script written by Fey and a pop musical score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

Aspire PACâ€™s production ofÂ Mean Girls High School VersionÂ stars Julia Martirano and Caroline Tenberge as Cady Heron, Elizabeth Grant and Elizabeth Pietrucha as Regina, Sarah Black and Ilana Leshowitz as Janis, Elijah Dor and Nolan Lardiere as Damian, Alyssa Cifelli and Catherine Golioto as Gretchen, and Cheryl Lancellotti and Margot Waldron as Karen. Ryan Peters and Ethan Roosevelt play Aaron Samuels, and Amy Hecht and Valerie Woodside play the roles of Mrs. George, Mrs. Heron, and Ms. Norbury.

Rounding out the cast are 20 talented performers from across New Jersey including Ashley Barnes, Rachel Breen, Allegra Brock, Julia Caponegro, Jolee Condon, Grace Henches, Melia Hillman, Victoria Leyzerov, Fiona MacLean, Adelynn Maddela, DayanaraÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Moran, Mads Nagel, Stella Nardone, Evelina Oliveri, Delaney Piccoli, Jalan Royal, David Shmulyian, Jessica Stein, Deana Tejada, and Andrew Voza.

The show is directed by Blake Spence, with musical direction by K. Leigh Weinman and choreography by Maya Fortgang. The show is produced by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. Rounding out the team is production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Damian Grove.

Performances are Friday, July 21 at 7:30PM; Saturday, July 22 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, July 23 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at the Barn Theatre at 32 Skyline Drive, Montville.

To purchase tickets, visitÂ Click HereÂ or call 201-220-4933.