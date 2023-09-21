MCCC's Kelsey Theatre And Maurer Productions OnStage To Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Now in its 20th year, Maurer Productions OnStage will bring Roald Dahl's Tony Award-winning "Matilda the Musical" to the stage of Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre Oct. 6-15 on MCCC's West Windsor campus.

Dates and showtimes for the performances are Fridays Oct 6 and 13 and Saturdays Oct. 7 and 14 at 8 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.

Prepare to be spellbound as you join Matilda, a brilliant little girl with a big heart and even bigger dreams, on her extraordinary journey of self-discovery. Packed with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable songs, this spectacular musical adaptation brings Dahl's beloved classic to life like never before.

Perfect for a family audience, prepare to be dazzled by the magic of Matilda as she takes on the formidable Miss Trunchbull, champions the power of books, and inspires us all to stand up for what we believe in. With a cast of talented performers, jaw-dropping choreography, and a score that will have you humming along, "Matilda the Musical" is a theatrical experience that will leave you cheering for the underdog and believing in the limitless possibilities of the human spirit.

The cast features Julia Mueller of Bensalem, Pa. and Kai-Li Pine of Yardley, Pa., sharing the role of Matilda Wormwood; Jenny Weiner of East Windsor, NJ, as Trunchbull; Sally Graham Bethmann of Bensalem, Pa., as Miss Honey; Mike Hall of Warminster, Pa., as Mr Wormwood; Rachel Fingles of Bensalem, Pa., as Mrs, Wormwood; Jessica Braynor of Lawrenceville, NJ, as Mrs. Phelps; Drew Wiggins of Yardley, Pa., as Michael Wormwood; Pat Rounds of Hamilton, NJ, as Escapologist/Entertainer; Nicole Perri of Florence, NJ, as Acrobat; Shan Williams of Pennington, NJ, as Rodolpho; Amanda Peterson of Lumberton, NJ, as Doctor; Zara Nagabhushana of Hillsborough, NJ, as Lavender; Ezra Cayton-Hodges of Princeton, NJ, as Bruce; Tristan Monaghan or Feasterville, Pa., as Nigel; Hope Ghaffoor of Hamilton, NJ, as Amanda; Vaani Jain of Edison, NJ, as Alice; Frankie Pendleton of North Hanover, NJ, as Eric; Zendaya Holliman of PrincetonNJ, as Hortensia.

The adult ensemble consists of Jennifer Boutros of Lawrenceville, NJ; Dan Mucha of Yardville, NJ; and Christopher Schmalback of Hamilton, NJ. The teen ensemble consists of Lillian Irene of Bensalem, Pa.; Siena Kassa of Allentown, NJ; Xavier Knowles of Trenton, NJ; Aaron Mason of Lawrenceville, NJ; Peter Piccini of Monroe, NJ; Kelsey Schreibersdorf of Lawrenceville, NJ; Alex Search of Levittown, Pa.; Sam Silva of Trenton, NJ; and Collin Wiggins of Yardley, Pa.

The show is directed by Laurie Gougher of Newtown, Pa., and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer of Ewing, NJ. Other members of the production team are Music Director Sue den Outer of Langhorne, Pa.; Choreographer Haley Schmalbach of Hamilton, NJ; Dance Captain Siena Kassa of Allentown, NJ; Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor of Ewing, NJ; Lighting Designer Judi Parrish of Ewing, NJ; Sound Engineer Evan Paine; Costume Designer Anna Moser of Yardley, Pa.; and Stage Manager Beverly Kuo-Hamilton of Princeton,NJ.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors, students, and children and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theater is wheelchair accessible with free parking adjacent to the venue. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at Click Here.