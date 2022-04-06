MCCC's JKC Gallery Announces 'Being And There' Exhibit Opening Next Week

Mercer County Community College's James Kerney Campus Gallery has announced its next photography exhibit "Being and There" April 11 through May 13, 2022 - a traveling exhibit featuring the work of New York-based photographer Joseph Lawton.

A reception and artist talk will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited in-person or by appointment via the Zoom conferencing platform. Reservations are required.

"Being and There" features early black and white photography from Lawton's extensive travels circa 1983 to 1994.

Director of JKC Gallery, Michael Chovan-Dalton, describes Joseph Lawton as a modern-era wanderer.

Dalton said, "Joe hitchhiked his way from New York to Colorado to attend college, and soon after he hitchhiked his way through Central America after he discovered photography .... The work in this show is an expression of someone wanting to be part of the greater community, someone who is always moving so he can stop and be there."

Lawton is the recipient of the Light Works and the Southeast Center for Photography grants. His photographs have been published in The New York Times, Life magazine and Time magazine, and his works are included in public and private collections at Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris, France and Institute of Art and Design in St. Petersburg, Russia. Past exhibitions include P.S. 1, Canton Museum and OK Harris Gallery.

Lawton has taught photography at Hunter College, Pratt Institute, School of Visual Arts and Fordham University where he has served as Director of the Visual Arts Department at Fordham for the last six years.

Learn more about Joseph Lawton at:

http://www.josephlawton.com

https://www.instagram.com/joelawton_photography/.