MAMMA MIA! Comes to Teaneck High School This Month

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Teaneck High School will present the Broadway musical, MAMMA MIA!, at the Helen B. Hill Auditorium at Teaneck High (100 Elizabeth Avenue). The musical has performances Friday March 23rd, Saturday March 24th at 7:00pm, and Sunday March 25th at 2:00pm. The show is produced by special arrangement with MTI.

The international smash hit, MAMMA MIA!, has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. It opened in London's West End in 1999, on Broadway a year later, and was adapted as a film in 2008.

The enchanting, hilarious story that has become a worldwide sensation is told through Swedish pop group ABBA's timeless hits and takes place on a magical Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a young woman named Sophie is determined to learn the identity of her father. Twenty years ago, Sophie's mother, Donna, wrote in her diary about three men from her past - Sam, Bill, and Harry. Having read her mom's diary, Sophie invites all three back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs including, "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this family friendly show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

MAMMA MIA! is a unique collaboration between THS faculty, alumni, and students. The musical is directed by Ari Hiller (THS alumni), choreographed by Lillian C. Smith, (THS alumni), and with vocal music direction by Molly Neff (faculty). Technical direction, lighting and scenic design are by Jamie Boyle (faculty), costumes and make-up by Emily Smith (faculty), and TS Murphy (faculty) is the Assistant Director. Charles Santoro (Conductor), Lee Ann Newland (Instrumental Music Coordinator), Sheila Moore (Backstage Coordinator), and Tzippy Hiller (Production Manager) complete the dedicated team bringing this musical to Teaneck.

MAMMA MIA! stars THS students Maggie Smith as Donna, Lula Najera as Sophie, Sebastian Mendoza as Sophie's fiancé Sky, and Henry Hietikko-Parsons (Sam), Nate White (Bill), and Hamish White (Harry) as Sophie's possible dads. Donna's best friends are played by Toni Loveless (Tanya) and Esa Gadson (Rosie), and Sophie's best friends are played by Soleil Holmes (Lisa) and Anaiza Cruz (Ali). Rounding out the cast are Lila Bell (Sophie understudy), Emilia Sharp (Donna understudy), Chase Burton (Pepper), Alex Perez (Eddie), Azaria Best, Wynton Daley, Najee Estiverne, Kasey Hoskins, Seoyul Ray Kwon, Arianna Leslie, Nyae Lewis, Chelsea Rosales, Riley Sloan, Kealyn Victoria, and Sydney Zarro.

The cast and creative team are supported with an amazing team of over 60 THS students involved in the crew to bring this production to life, including Nicole Beltre (Student Director), Elinoa Assayag (Production Stage Manager), Anabelle Brisita (Costume Head), Maia Rivera (Makeup Head), Leia Hardyman (Crew/Scenery Head), Jerilik Jimenez Aparicio (Asst. Tech Dir), Ilan Blaiberg (Lights Head), and Jayden Richardson, Janelle Edwards, Olivia Cancel, Kayanna Brown, and Madison Clay (Stage Managers)