Luna Stage Reveals Cast For WESTPALIA

Performances run October 21-November 12. 

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage has announced casting for the World Premiere of Westphalia by Helen Banner, directed by Lila Rachel Becker. Neil Dawson, Steven Hauck, Laura Jordan, Phoebe Lloyd, and Sydney Lo star in the first production of Luna’s 2023-2024 Season, which runs October 21-November 12. 

Set in the not-too-distant future, Westphalia explores a world grappling with a wild new robotic economy, where AI determines people’s right to buy or sell their own citizenship. In an idyllic small town, a family descended from the Pilgrims has fallen on hard times. Will they be allowed to cash out and go somewhere new?

Hauck is familiar to TV audiences from his role as Dawes in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Stage credits include Irma’s Vow (Broadway) and the Stage Manager in Our Town.

Jordan recently starred in What the Constitution Means to Me, and was in the original Broadway companies of Cry Baby and In My Life.

Dawson played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in The Mountaintop (Weston Playhouse). Other stage and TV credits include Waiting for Giovanni (The Flea Theater), Fires in the Mirror (Cincinnati Playhouse), Godfather of Harlem, and New Amsterdam.

Lloyd’s stage work includes Love’s Labour’s Lost and Henry V at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and the role of Orlando in As You Like It at Carnegie Mellon University.

Lo was recently seen in The Wolves (Dallas Theater Center), Black Super Hero Magic Mama (Stages Houston), and Gloria: A Life (Theatre J).

“We are so thrilled to be bringing this world premiere to audiences, and to be welcoming this amazing cast,” said Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. “Westphalia tackles some of the most urgent questions of our time in ways that are unique, surprising, adventurous and hopeful. We can’t wait to share it with our audiences."

Tickets are $10-$40, and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling 973-395-5551.




