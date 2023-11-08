New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present An Evening of Sensational Performances with Dave Grusin

This show brings together some of the award-winning artists from the GRP family for a night of contemporary jazz.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 1 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 2 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre
Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson & More to Star in FIDDLER ON Photo 3 Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present An Evening of Sensational Performances with Dave Grusin

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening of sensational performances with Dave Grusin one of the most revered band leaders in the country. Dave will be joined by fabled LA guitarist Lee Ritenour, “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul” Will Downing, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker, sax man Ernie Watts, hall of fame drummer Dave Weckl, super-bassist Tom Kennedy and vocal jazz ensemble New York Voices on Friday, November 17th at 8:00 P.M.
 
Dave Grusin practically invented the multi-hyphenate music career. He's a jazz pianist and band leader. An Academy Award and GRAMMY winning composer, arranger and producer. And, of course, the co-founder of legendary GRP Records along with Larry Rosen. This show brings together some of the award-winning artists from the GRP family for a night of contemporary jazz.
 
Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.






RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballets Festive Performances Photo
Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballet's Festive Performances

This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing tons of holiday cheer with two of their favorite ballets and a children's holiday fundraiser.

2
Music at the Mansion In Morristown NiCori Studios & Productions Next installment of MU Photo
Music at the Mansion In Morristown NiCori Studios & Productions Next installment of MUSIC IN THE MANSION

BroadwayWorld Announces New Press Release Service for Entertainment Industry News

3
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre Photo
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre

'Join author E.P. Dowdall at the opening night gala of 'Parfumerie' at Kelsey Theatre. Experience this heartwarming comedy inspired by a Hungarian play, with a meet and greet with the actors after the show. Don't miss this romantic Christmas tale!'

4
Free Screening of LOUIS ARMSTRONGS BLACK & BLUES Comes to The 12th Annual TD James Moo Photo
Free Screening of LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES Comes to The 12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival

The 12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival will present a FREE screening of the Imagine Documentaries and Apple TV+ critically-acclaimed film, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, on Wednesday, November 15, 7:00 pm, at The Newark Museum of Art.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Once Upon a Time in New Jersey Once Upon a Time
The Sitnik Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Auschwitz Tour Guide Show in New Jersey Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
Nutcracker in New Jersey Nutcracker
Bergen Performing Arts Center (12/02-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You