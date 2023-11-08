New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present An Evening of Sensational Performances with Dave Grusin

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening of sensational performances with Dave Grusin one of the most revered band leaders in the country. Dave will be joined by fabled LA guitarist Lee Ritenour, “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul” Will Downing, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker, sax man Ernie Watts, hall of fame drummer Dave Weckl, super-bassist Tom Kennedy and vocal jazz ensemble New York Voices on Friday, November 17th at 8:00 P.M.



Dave Grusin practically invented the multi-hyphenate music career. He's a jazz pianist and band leader. An Academy Award and GRAMMY winning composer, arranger and producer. And, of course, the co-founder of legendary GRP Records along with Larry Rosen. This show brings together some of the award-winning artists from the GRP family for a night of contemporary jazz.



