LEANN RIMES: THE STORY… SO FAR TOUR Comes To bergenPAC with Special Guest Opener New Jersey Native Allison Strong

The legendary LeAnn Rimes brings her The Story … So Far Tour to bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, on Friday, November 17th at 8:00 p.m. In addition to Leann, special guest performer and New Jersey native is singer and actress Allison Strong



Lean Rimes will take fans on a nostalgic journey through her expansive career.

As an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter, Rimes has sold more than 37 million records worldwide, won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At age 14, she won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient to take home a Grammy Award.



Following that record-breaking year with her biggest hit to date, “How Do I Live,” in 1997, Rimes released more hits including “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “The Light in Your Eyes” and many more.



The opening act for LeAnn Rimes is New Jersey's own Allison Strong who will perform songs from her second album released June (2023) entitled Brontë.



Allison can be seen starring alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the Netflix original feature THE WEEK OF and in the upcoming Netflix animated feature, LEO, alongside Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider and Jo Koy. She recurs as Talia Goldstein in Season Two of the Emmy-winning Amazon Series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL and stars in the independent feature EITHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Strong's television credits also include NBC's THE BLACKLIST, Nickelodeon's DORA AND FRIENDS & the PBS Kids Animated Series PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC.



Hailed as “captivating” by Ben Brantley of the New York Times, Strong's theatre aspirations began at age 9 when she became a member of the Metropolitan Opera Children's chorus and appeared in productions of CARMEN and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. As a teenager, Strong made her Broadway debut as an ensemble cast member of BYE BYE BIRDIE. She has since gone on to perform in the Broadway cast of MAMMA MIA, while simultaneously completing her studies as a Musical Theater Major and honors student at Montclair State University. A former pastry school student, she loves baking pies and experimenting with sourdough. She is also a paddleboarder and rock climber.



Strong is a 2023 New Jersey State Council on the Arts Music Composition Fellow, a recipient of the Garden State Film Festival Rising Star Award & the Images/Imágenes Performing Arts Award from Rutgers University. She is also an alumna of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Songwriter's Project and ASCAP's Pop Songwriter's Project. She celebrates her Colombian heritage and was born and raised in New Jersey

In 2014, she released her bilingual debut album MARCH TOWARDS THE SUN and was featured in Luna/">Diego Luna's Fusion Network documentary series BACK HOME, filmed in her family's native Colombia.



Tickets to see LeAnn Rimes and Allison Strong are available now at Ticketmaster.com or bergenPAC.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 201.227.1020. or by visiting the box office at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey.



