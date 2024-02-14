Kristin Chenoweth Comes to NJPAC Next Month

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to the big stage on Saturday, March 9th, at 8 pm.

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth whose career spans from Broadway to film and television doesn’t just step into the spotlight—she is the spotlight. Prepare to be dazzled by the effervescent star of Broadway’s Wicked, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, in this concert of her favorite show-stopping songs. With a big voice and heart, Kristin continues to perform today as one of the most versatile and delightful vocal talents.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” She was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Tickets to see Kristin Chenoweth are on-sale now at NJPAC.org, 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.