Kevin Hart Comes To Newark At Prudential Center This Summer

As part of the North to Shore festival sponsored by Prudential, Kevin Hart, the biggest name in comedy, will perform on Sunday, June 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Prudential Center at 25 Lafayette Street.



Just last night, Kevin Hart just received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an Award is considered one of the most prestigious in the comedic world and recognizes an artist whose humor, much like the award's namesake Mark Twain, has impacted American society.



See Kevin Hart like never before. The Reality Check Tour is visiting cities across North America, giving you plenty of chances to see him live. Great tickets are available for his show at Prudential Center, so you can catch all the fun and live from the best seats in your budget!



The best Kevin Hart 2024 Tickets won't last long. So if you want to score a great seat and catch him performing all his newest material, then you'd better grab yours as soon as possible at Ticketmaster.com



This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

