Kean Stage Presents Carolyn Dorfman Dance, January 29

Carolyn Dorfman, a child of Holocaust survivors, takes audiences on a powerful historical and cultural journey.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Kean Stage Presents Carolyn Dorfman Dance, January 29

Kean Stage will present Carolyn Dorfman Dance on Sunday, January 28 at 4:00 p.m. and Monday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083.

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, choreographer and master teacher Carolyn Dorfman, a child of Holocaust survivors, takes audiences on a powerful historical and cultural journey. With depth and reverence, Dorfman draws on the rich Jewish legacy, history, traditions, gestures, and music to create The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope, a performance that is honestly personal yet powerfully universal.

“Each work is a ladle dipped into a historical cauldron of faith, loss, survival, and renewal. Each bears the mark of the trials and triumphs of my people and all peoples.” stated choreographer and founding Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman.

Through powerful contemporary dance and interactive dialogue, The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope, reveals a celebrated body of work that honors Dorfman's Eastern European roots, tragedy of the Holocaust, Jewish heritage, and the immigrant experience. In commemorating the past, we confront the present and prepare for the future. This work speaks to our ongoing issues with immigration, acceptance of others and learning to acknowledge and celebrate both our uniqueness and common humanness.

All tickets for Carolyn Dorfman Dance are $30 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Discounted tickets for seniors are available.

Kean Stage at Kean University educates, entertains and challenges audiences by presenting high-quality programs that reflect the diversity of the region and of the arts. These cultural offerings complement the intellectual life of the classroom for our students, increase opportunities for community engagement, and provide affordable access to the arts for New Jersey residents. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy a wide range of professional theatre, Broadway tours, dance performances, concerts, international films and family-friendly shows. In addition, Kean Stage encourages University students to attend events, and provides several opportunities to explore the performing arts through masterclasses, workshops, lectures, and employment opportunities as ushers, backstage technicians and box office staff. Visit keanstage.com.

Kean University, New Jersey's urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean's six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at Learn more at kean.edu.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse Photo
Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse

Summit Playhouse, one of the oldest continuously operating amateur community theaters in the United States, will be presenting Agnes of God from February 23rd to March 9th. Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the show’s director, Karen Thornton about her career and the upcoming production.

2
Video: Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Photo
Video: Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center

MPAC COO Ed Kirchdoerffer is joined by Dena Blizzard to discuss Dena Blizzard's I Love You Get Away From Me coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center February 22, 2024!

3
Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Photo
Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera presents a full-scale production of Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville' at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Two River Theater to Present 30th Anniversary Gala; Tickets On Sale Photo
Two River Theater to Present 30th Anniversary Gala; Tickets On Sale

Celebrate Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary Gala on May 4, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLEDinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
Two River Theater to Present 30th Anniversary Gala; Tickets On SaleTwo River Theater to Present 30th Anniversary Gala; Tickets On Sale
The Black Box Writers Project Begins Next Week At Teaneck's Debonair Music HallThe Black Box Writers Project Begins Next Week At Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to The Growing StageCARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to The Growing Stage

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse
Gateway Playhouse (1/25-1/25)Tracker
Adelphi Orchestra - Complexity & Simplicity in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Complexity & Simplicity
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (5/12-5/12)
Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles in New Jersey Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles
Surflight Theatre (2/17-2/18)
DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響 in New Jersey DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響
Wilkins Theatre (3/22-3/22)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
The Barber of Seville in New Jersey The Barber of Seville
Union County Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You