Kean Stage Presents Carolyn Dorfman Dance, January 29

Kean Stage will present Carolyn Dorfman Dance on Sunday, January 28 at 4:00 p.m. and Monday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083.

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, choreographer and master teacher Carolyn Dorfman, a child of Holocaust survivors, takes audiences on a powerful historical and cultural journey. With depth and reverence, Dorfman draws on the rich Jewish legacy, history, traditions, gestures, and music to create The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope, a performance that is honestly personal yet powerfully universal.

“Each work is a ladle dipped into a historical cauldron of faith, loss, survival, and renewal. Each bears the mark of the trials and triumphs of my people and all peoples.” stated choreographer and founding Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman.

Through powerful contemporary dance and interactive dialogue, The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope, reveals a celebrated body of work that honors Dorfman's Eastern European roots, tragedy of the Holocaust, Jewish heritage, and the immigrant experience. In commemorating the past, we confront the present and prepare for the future. This work speaks to our ongoing issues with immigration, acceptance of others and learning to acknowledge and celebrate both our uniqueness and common humanness.

All tickets for Carolyn Dorfman Dance are $30 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Discounted tickets for seniors are available.

