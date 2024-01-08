Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company

Jumaane has spent the last 17 years touring and recording with Michael Bublé as lead trumpeter and vocalist.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 1 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 2 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 4 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month

Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company

Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company's Winter Thaw Festival of concerts kicks off 2024 with a performance by Jumaane Smith in his show titled: “Louis! Louis! Louis!”. The concert will take place at CSC's Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on January 13th at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students of any age & children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. 

Jazz trumpeter, vocalist, and composer Jumaane Smith has performed on 5 GRAMMY Award-winning records (selling more than 60 million copies), 2 Emmy Award-nominated TV performances, the GRAMMY Awards with Stevie Wonder, in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" (trumpet solo actor), at The White House, on the Today Show, Tonight Show, Oprah, Good Morning America, and American Idol. He's spent the last 17 years touring and recording with Michael Bublé as lead trumpeter and vocalist; was a member of Harry Connick Jr. 's house band for the syndicated daytime TV show "Harry”. He'll take the Sitnik stage to give his renditions of classics from his biggest influences – Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, & Louis Jordan

Jumaane has spent the last 17 years touring and recording with Michael Bublé as lead trumpeter and vocalist; was a member of Harry Connick Jr. 's house band for the syndicated daytime TV show "Harry, and the featured guest soloist for Jackie Evancho's "Songs of the Silver Screen" world tour backed by a 60-piece symphony orchestra. He has toured with his own band to such world-class venues as Jazz At Lincoln Center, Vail Jazz Festival, Java Jazz Festival, Low's Regency, North Star Festival, Joe's Pub, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Catalina Island Jazz Festival, and many more. 

Jumaane Smith's debut album, "I Only Have Eyes For You," features special guests Michael Bublé, Jackie Evancho, and Naturally 7. His sophomore album, "When You're Smiling," was released in January 2020.

As a composer, Smith has scored music for films such as “Handsome Harry" (starring Steve Buscemi and Jamey Sheridan) and the documentary "Being in the World," as well as for his own recordings and the interactive sheet music company Tomplay.  Smith has worked with musical legends such as Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Christian McBride, Barbra Streisand, and many more. As a full scholarship recipient at the Juilliard School of Music's Jazz Studies program (2001-2005), Wynton Marsalis was Smith's primary trumpet teacher. 

The music festival will continue with concert performances by Reverie Road on January 20, Rosaway on January 27, and Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba on Februrary 3. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.  

Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12. 

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month Photo
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month

American Theater Group will continue its free Monday night play readings on Jan 22nd with Des Trucs by JD Scalzo at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ at 7pm.  This will be first public reading of the drama.

2
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month

ASPIRE Performing Arts will present Into the Woods in Fair Lawn from January 19-21. Get all the production details here!

3
Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand! Photo
Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Pioneering Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who is set to perform his English-language solo show, The Middle Beast, on Friday, February 16th, at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

4
Middlesex County Board Of County Commissioners Host 2024 Reorganization Meeting Photo
Middlesex County Board Of County Commissioners Host 2024 Reorganization Meeting

Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners hosts 2024 Reorganization Meeting, reflecting on 2023 achievements and looking ahead to the new year.

More Hot Stories For You

American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This MonthAmerican Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month
Photos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at North Star Theater Company's THE FULL MONTY in Rehearsal
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This MonthAspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month
Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand!Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand!

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Discover Beethoven's Eroica in New Jersey Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
The Barber of Seville in New Jersey The Barber of Seville
Sieminski Theater at the Cultural Arts Center of Fellowship Village (2/18-2/18)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
Anthony Roth Costanzo in New Jersey Anthony Roth Costanzo
Richardson Auditorium (1/13-1/13)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
Remembering Harry Chapin in New Jersey Remembering Harry Chapin
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Hairspray in New Jersey Hairspray
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You