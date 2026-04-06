Joshua Bell Leads New Jersey Symphony as Principal Guest Conductor in May

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Joshua Bell will lead the New Jersey Symphony in four performances from May 14 through May 17, marking his first season as the orchestra’s principal guest conductor. The concerts will take place at venues in Newark, Princeton, and Morristown.

The program will open with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, followed by Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3, with Bell performing as soloist while also conducting. The program will conclude with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian.”

Performances will take place May 14 at 1:30 p.m. and May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, and May 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown. The May 14 performance will be a Relaxed Performance designed to accommodate audience members with sensory sensitivities and other access needs.

Bell was announced as the orchestra’s inaugural principal guest conductor in October 2024 and will serve in the role through the 2028–29 season.