Jordan Klepper Comes to NJPAC in May

Jordan Klepper, best known for his work on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and his Emmy-nominated specials focusing on the political world, is bringing his "Suffering Fools" tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 P.M.



The tour captures the pain and foolishness of our current moment, told through personal stories from Jordan's time on the road, including presidential run-ins, entertainment-world failures, and encounters with insurrectionists. With unique wit and candor, Jordan delves into universal desires and exposes our collective idiocies.



Tickets to see Jordan Klepper go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.