Jon Anderson Of YES Comes To bergenPAC With The Band Geeks This June

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season. YES – Epics, Classics & More featuring Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

YES – Epics, Classics & More featuring Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$49-$159

Jon Anderson is one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile,” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and “Close to the Edge.” Additionally, he co-wrote the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” After 50 years of success in the music business, Jon has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean-Luc Ponty.

The Band Geeks began as the house band for the Band Geek podcast, an internet show created by Richie Castellano (Blue Öyster Cult). The band gained popularity on YouTube with their incredibly detailed recreations of music by artists like Queen, Toto, Black Sabbath and Yes, which have earned the Band Geeks over 30 million views.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.