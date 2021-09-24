Jersey City Theater Center Presents Inaugural Immigration Arts Summit Next Month

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) announces the first Immigration Arts Summit on Sunday, October 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Ave.). The in-person event marks the official opening of JCTC's 3rd annual Voices International Theatre Festival. The Summit centers on a multi-disciplinary performance - mixing dance, film, and poetry - presented by immigrant artists from Guinea, Mexico, Jamaica, Columbia, the U.S., and Italy.

"The Immigration Arts Summit is a natural extension of Voices International Theatre Festival and a meaningful way to approach our theme of art and democracy," says Olga Levina, JCTC's co-founder and artistic director and an immigrant from Belarus. "The Summit celebrates immigration as integral to the DNA of America. Recognizing and giving voice to the experiences of our immigrants not only enriches the arts, but it also benefits our collective community and shared understanding of global issues."

Throughout the afternoon, artists and community leaders will examine what it means to engage ethically with another person's history and how that engagement can be transformative for individuals and society. Attendees will hear from keynote speakers Hope Azeda, a leading figure in contemporary Rwandan theatre, and Joseph Patel, producer of "Summer of Soul." Representing Jersey City will be musician Ariel Guidry and writers Maiya Katherine and Issa Musharbash, authors of "An Apology to My Demons" and "Go Back to Your Country," respectively, who will host a book signing.

"Movement Without Borders" will feature global talent, including Tish Lampert, acclaimed American photojournalist of the U.S.-Mexican border, Jersey City poet and performer Jonathan Mendoza, renowned record executive and art activist Raoul Roach, and Enrique Morones, founder and director of Gente Unida. In addition, Adelita Husni-Bey, Italian-Libyan artist and researcher, will screen her film, "Chiron". Christhian Diaz, a Colombian-American artist and Board Chair of UnLocal, a nonprofit providing free legal representation to undocumented immigrants in New York City, will moderate a discussion and Q&A session. Finally, West African musician and activist Natu Camara will close out a day of cultural exchanges.

This event is made possible by numerous supporters, including the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, Hudson County, Hudson County Executive Thomas DeGise, the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders; the City of Jersey City, the Jersey City Municipal Council, and the Office of Cultural Affairs. Festival sponsors include PNC Bank, Mastercard, LeFrak, Barcade, and Shuster Group.

Tickets ($20) are available here: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Immigration-Arts-Summit/439700.