Jersey Art Exchange Merges With Art House Productions

Jersey Art Exchange (JAX) has merged with Art House Productions effective January 2021 to help improve and expand arts education and opportunities for the Jersey City community. The move is a welcome one to both groups and will allow them to better structure resources and to support each other in a more meaningful way. Founded in 2014 and 2001 respectively, JAX and Art House Productions have a combined 25 years of serving the community with access to high-quality arts education experiences. JAX Founder Jacqueline Arias will remain Director of the program at Art House.

JAX, a mostly volunteer organization, has been successfully serving youth and artists in Jersey City by educating the next generation of artists, technologists and digitally-literate citizens. The JAX programs provided safe and enriching learning environments in which young people work with older teens and adult mentors to explore ideas and develop skills in the areas of digital arts, photography, music, computer literacy, STEAM, and more. JAX also fosters mentorships between youth and established artists in the community while providing adult artists opportunities to showcase their own work through art exhibitions and music performances, in and around Jersey City.

Art House's tentpole educational programs include SAY WORD?! and STAGES!. SAY WORD?! introduces students and adults to public speaking, and gives them the tools to feel comfortable speaking in front of an audience and the ability to create original speaking content. Founded in 2011, STAGES! is committed to fostering impactful and long-lasting relationships with students, offering unique programming for every stage of their artistic life. The program provides a unique opportunity for young performers to train with professionals in all aspects of Theater and Musical Theater through our Stages! Conservatory, Stages! Fellowships, and MainStages! Musical.

Art House, which will move into their new state-of-the-art facility at 184 Morgan Street in Fall 2021, brings with it a staff and resources that will help JAX on the administrative side in a larger capacity. For students and community members, the merger means Art House will broaden their services and continue their commitment to the Jersey City arts community and arts education by expanding JAX's core programs and building on Art House's existing education programs.

"I'm thrilled that Art House has committed to advancing the mission of my labor of love that was founded for the youth and artists of this community of whom I hold dear," says JAX Founder Jacqueline Arias. "JAX has thrived through the creative energy of the youth and the hearts and souls of our volunteers. It is heartening that we will be in the capable hands of an established pillar of the Jersey City arts community, one that truly understands how to grow a grassroots program. Together, we will bring back successful JAX programs such as our teen summer program and continue to foster our teaching artists."

"Art House is committed to education in many different art forms, for all ages, and we're thrilled to be merging with JAX." says Art House Executive Director Meredith Burns. "We're looking forward to continuing their innovative programming for the Jersey City community and hope to be instrumental in expanding the offerings to all of Hudson County."

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, The Princeton Foundation, The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, Masterwork Arts, and Genova Burns.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all public programming. Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility and challenges the idea of "universal" mind and "universal" body in each artistic endeavor.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://eepurl.com/hd1FCj.