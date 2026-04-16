Jazz Composers Alliance Orchestra to Present Concert at Mosesian Center for the Arts

The 21-piece JCA Orchestra will perform a program of adventurous new music for jazz orchestra on Sunday, April 26 at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, at 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. The 3 p.m. performance features compositions by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington and Mimi Rabson. The Mosesian Center is easily accessible by the MBTA and has plenty of free parking. Tickets are $20, $15 for Students & Seniors + a $3 convenience and facility fee.

The program will include Mimi Rabson's ode to the sounds of the MBTA (particularly the screeching of the Green Line) and a setting by Darrell Katz of a poem by the late Boston poet Charles Coe about wanting to invite Duke Ellington to dinner. The orchestra features many fine soloists, including Phil Scarff, Mike Peipman, Hiro Honshuku, Dan Rosenthal, David Harris and vocalist Rebecca Shrimpton.



The JCA Orchestra differs from the standard big band by including a string section, French horn and tuba. A Boston institution, the ensemble has released 12 acclaimed albums since its founding in 1985. Dedicated musicianship, innovative programming and fresh compositional concepts make JCA concerts colorful, adventurous, high-energy events.



Drawing on influences that span the history of jazz and the world's musical traditions, the JCA composers have brought together a huge palette of sounds, structures and concepts. Many of the band's featured soloists are bandleaders and composers in their own right and are among New England's most creative musicians. The group has also presented an illustrious group of guest performers including Oliver Lake, Steve Lacy, Dave Holland, Julius Hemphill, Sam Rivers and many others.



