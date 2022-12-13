INTO THE WOODS Comes to Ma'ayanot High School in Teaneck

The Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School Drama Society, in ongoing partnership with Black Box Studios (and The Black Box Performing Arts Center), will bring back the annual musical after a two-year hiatus!

Into The Woods is the Ma'ayanot Drama Society's special re-introduction of the Winter musical, and this close-knit group of accomplished high school theater students will perform the beloved show in their unique conception and in its entirety, live on stage in the new Ma'ayanot Performing Arts Center at 1650 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck NJ 07666. Tickets, $20 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens, are on sale now for shows December 27th through 29th at www.blackboxpac.com.

Into the Woods tells the poignant story of a childless baker and his wife on their search to make a magic potion in order to undo a curse that was placed upon their household by an evil witch. On their journey they are introduced to countless classic fairy tale characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and many more. Of course, as in many Sondheim shows, things don't always go as planned...

The Drama Society's Senior Student Director is Tamar Bruk; with Student Directors Eliora Roth and Sophie Fine (both Sophomores). The Production Stage Manager is Tzipora Bargad, the show features costumes designed by Eleaya Jacob, set/prop management by Shani Machlis, sound design by Naava Bodek, and lighting design by Naama Davidovics.

The stellar cast, representing all four grades, features: Tamar Bruk, Lila Greengart, Hannah Greenberg, Aliza Gans, Miriam Blech, Layla Jacobson, Sophie Fine, Eliora Roth, Eleaya Jacob, Emme Sragow, Kaila Novoseller, Tzipporah Chouake, Perla Brochdandel, Shira Halberstam, and Adina Goldstein.

The stage and tech crew includes: Hannah Bromberg, Yaffa Farkas, Michelle Gutwein, Lilly Schneider, Sarah Solinga, Atara Siesser, Devorah Luber, Nava Price, Irene Lipstein, Ora Russ-Fishbane, Ilana Lemonik, Adina Goldstein, Maya Rockoff, and Hannah Tollinsky.

Performances of Into The Woods are as follows:

Tuesday, December 27 @ 5PM

Wednesday, December 28 @ 7PM

Thursday, December 29 @ 7PM

"Last year, I played Mickey, an adult man, in the play 'Golden Boy' by Clifford Odets. In this musical, I'm Little Red, a young girl. From my participation in Drama Society, I have learned how to approach the creation of any type of character being played." - Eliora Roth, Sophomore from Bergenfield

"Through my involvement in the Ma'ayanot Dramatic Society, I have found myself and my own voice. I've learned that I can create a character of my own, with specific moments that I can make special for me and my fellow castmates". - Sophie Fine, Sophomore from Highland Park

"The musical brings together all four grades and through the magic of theater and makes us a family. With the addition of the newly built student center featuring our own stage, we all have our own special place to connect to one another."- Lila Greengart, Senior from Teaneck

The Black Box's Matt Okin directs the non-musical aspects of the show. Other Black Box professionals leading the production are Vocal Director Ilana Schimmel (a Bergenfield-based professional actress, singer, and teaching artist), along with support staff including Leora Lerner (a Black Box and Ma'ayanot Drama Society alum and pro actress, singer, and teaching artist), and Joseph Liberti, a young Black Box actor and technical theater specialist who assists with the set construction.

Past Drama Society/Black Box productions include: The Ballad Of The Sad Cafe by Edward Albee adapted from the novella by Carson McCullers, Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale as well as A Few Good Men, Street Scene, The Grapes Of Wrath, My Aunt's Son Vinny, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Detective Story, and Odet's masterwork Paradise Lost. Last Spring, to inaugurate the Performing Arts Center, Odet's Golden Boy was the Drama Society's 10th production. This Spring, a soon-to-be-announced show that is already in the casting and pre-production process will run in late March.

Into The Woods performs in the New Ma'ayanot High School Performing Arts Center, 1650 Palisade Avenue Teaneck, NJ 07666. For further information, please call (201) 833-4307. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens and should be purchased in advance at www.blackboxpac.com. [For the 5 PM "matinee" on Tuesday, December 27th, a special 9th and 10th grader ticket price is on sale for $10.] Refreshments will be on sale during all performances. Please note: The end of Act I and parts of Act II of INTO THE WOODS include some scenes that can be considered too scary for young children.

INTO THE WOODS Is presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.