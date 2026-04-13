I’M MUSLAMIC DON’T PANIK! To Play Camden People’s Theatre

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I’M MUSLAMIC DON’T PANIK!, created and performed by Bobak Champion, will run at Camden People’s Theatre from April 29 through May 2, 2026. The production combines spoken word, dance, live music, and clowning to explore Champion’s journey reconnecting with his Iranian heritage.

The show follows Champion as he travels to Iran, encountering a range of characters and experiences that shape his understanding of identity. The performance incorporates elements of hip-hop culture, including breakdancing, alongside live saxophone and storytelling.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring I’m Muslamic Don’t Panik to London for five shows,” Champion said. “This show tries to humanise people… The show invites audiences to get to know another culture — one which they may have misconceptions of.”

I’M MUSLAMIC DON’T PANIK!

Camden People’s Theatre

London, UK

April 29 – May 2, 2026

Wednesday–Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (with 3:00 p.m. matinee)

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from £12 to £18.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

Following select performances, audiences will be invited to remain for post-show conversations with the artists, accompanied by traditional Persian tea and date biscuits.

Welsh-Iranian artist Roshi Nasehi will also present RAMALAMA REMIX later in the evening on April 29 through May 1, offering a multimedia performance exploring experiences of racism.