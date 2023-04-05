Hudson Theatre Works 'Theatre On The Edge' Presents A Workshop Production of SON OF ZEUS By and Starring Jimmy Georgiades

'Son Of Zeus' is one man's journey into the struggles and legacy of his family. A journey fraught with excessive male dominance and abuse. As the son of a violent Greek immigrant who abused his mother, and the stepson of a mobster incarcerated for armed robbery and manslaughter, can Jimmy exorcise the demons and forge his own path?

Son of Zeus explores the life story of Jimmy and how, against all odds, the scrapes and blows of his rough and tumble early life shaped the character of the man he is becoming. From his childhood in New York City, as the son of an exotic Greek belly dancer and her abusive husband who abandoned them, to his complicated relationship with her new partner who has ties to the Mob and New Jersey, shows his love by teaching him to fight, to the discovery of his siblings in Greece and the unfolding of the artist he never dreamed he could become.

Starring and written by Jimmy Georgiades.

Jimmy is a proud member of Hudson Theatre Works. It always feels like home with friends. He has most recently played the role of Donald Stewart in 'The Calling' directed by Barry Levinson and written by David E Kelly. Other TV credits include a bunch of L&O's, SVU, Gotham, Blue Bloods, Nurse Jackie, God Friended Me, White Collar, Are We There Yet? and the very last episode of 30 Rock.



Sharing his story has been a privilege and it has taken a village to get here.

Directed by Gretchen Cryer who is a playwright, lyricist, performer, director most well known for writing and starring in "I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road (with music by Nancy Ford), and which won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, Best Actress, and a Grammy nomination for the album. Gretchen has written numerous other shows with Nancy Ford - "Now Is the Time for all Good Men," (Lortel Theater) "The Last Sweet Days of Isaac," (Obie Award - Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award) "Shelter" (Golden Theater,) "Hang On to the Good Times" (Manhattan Theater Club,) "Eleanor" - (Williamstown,) "The American Girls Revue (American Girls Place - Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles,) and "Circle of Friends" (American Girl Place - Chicago and New York,). "Anne of Green Gables" (Theaterworks USA,) and "Still Getting My Act Together (Laguna Playhouse.) She is currently writing book, lyrics, and music for a new musical "House on Fire" - in collaboration with her granddaughter singer/songwriter Grace Hyland. In 2019 and 2022 she won the Best Director award at the United Solo Festival (the largest solo festival in the world.)

Production Manager/Design Gregory Erbach, Sound/Music Donald Stark, Social Media BC Miller and Stage Manager, Dawn D'Arigo.