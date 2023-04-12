Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS

Performances run April 22 and 23.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS

A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons as they outwit the big bad wolf!

With Laura DiCerto, Richard Dwyer, Donna Fraissinet, John Fraissine, Donna Gearhardt-Healey, and David Silberger. Directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina with tech direction by Barbara Espinoza.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to low ticket prices, so everyone can enjoy live theatre. It celebrates ensemble collaboration as well as artistic risk through its permanent company, guest artists, partner institutions and the surrounding community. It is dedicated to a rugged aesthetic which seeks to tell stories, both new and old, classic and contemporary, that reflect our lives, relationships and the world today. Hudson Theatre Works' primary focus is on bringing a living theatre community to Hudson County, and the wider metropolitan area through performance, affordable pricing, outreach and theatre arts instruction. Hudson Theatre works is a professional Equity company and a proud member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Running time is approximately 60 minutes without an intermission.




Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED
Jersey City Theater Center is proud to present Cancer Choreographed, a cathartic and participatory emotional journey into life, death, and dance. Created by Romanian choreographers Cosmin Manolescu and Cristina Lilienfeld and based on an original text written by Cătălina Florescu, the dance is an exhilarating experience in the last moments of a man dealing with breast cancer.
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published! Photo
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published!
I don’t know much about the process of creating a new musical, but I imagine the fundamentals are similar to writing a book (only with music). The creator/author writes a draft, edits the draft, edits more, and then goes in search of someone who can help bring their words/music to life.
Swingin Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-B Photo
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea
Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers Photo
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHEDJersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED
April 11, 2023

Jersey City Theater Center is proud to present Cancer Choreographed, a cathartic and participatory emotional journey into life, death, and dance. Created by Romanian choreographers Cosmin Manolescu and Cristina Lilienfeld and based on an original text written by Cătălina Florescu, the dance is an exhilarating experience in the last moments of a man dealing with breast cancer.
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-SeaSwingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea
April 11, 2023

Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The WhispersStephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
April 11, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.
Bob Woodward And Carl Bernstein Come To NJPAC In OctoberBob Woodward And Carl Bernstein Come To NJPAC In October
April 11, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post journalists who uncovered the real story behind the Watergate break-in and spurred Nixon's resignation.
BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14
April 10, 2023

Music Mountain Theatre's exciting 2023 season continues with Blithe Spirit beginning on April 14, playing on weekends through April 30.
share