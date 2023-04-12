Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS

A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons as they outwit the big bad wolf!

With Laura DiCerto, Richard Dwyer, Donna Fraissinet, John Fraissine, Donna Gearhardt-Healey, and David Silberger. Directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina with tech direction by Barbara Espinoza.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to low ticket prices, so everyone can enjoy live theatre. It celebrates ensemble collaboration as well as artistic risk through its permanent company, guest artists, partner institutions and the surrounding community. It is dedicated to a rugged aesthetic which seeks to tell stories, both new and old, classic and contemporary, that reflect our lives, relationships and the world today. Hudson Theatre Works' primary focus is on bringing a living theatre community to Hudson County, and the wider metropolitan area through performance, affordable pricing, outreach and theatre arts instruction. Hudson Theatre works is a professional Equity company and a proud member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Running time is approximately 60 minutes without an intermission.