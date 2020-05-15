Hammonton Launches Brand New Pop-Up Outdoor Cinema

The Kathedral Event Center, in collaboration with the Eagle Theatre proudly presents Karpool Cinema at Kathedral in Hammonton, New Jersey. On Wednesday, May 13, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 142 permitting car gatherings for the purpose of drive-in and drive-through events. In less than 24 hours, Karpool Cinema was up and running for an in-car only, outdoor movie showing of Toy Story 4. The first preview night was held to paying customers on Thursday, May 14 with more than 50 cars attending Toy Story 4.

Due to the initial preview night's success, additional showings of Toy Story 4 have been added at a reduced opening weekend price of only $10 per carload Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 at 9:00 PM. Gates open at 8:00 PM. In future weeks, a larger screen and other movies are being planned and will be announced soon.

Kevin Rodio, President of Spellcaster Productions and Kathedral Event Center said, "When Mayor DiDonato asked us to put this project together we were excited to give people from Hammonton and visitors the opportunity to do something fun and still follow good social distancing."

This is a contactless event. Vehicles will be parked ten feet apart and guests must stay in their vehicles, but may roll down the windows and open their rear hatches. No concession stand or restrooms are available at this time, but may be added in future weeks. Tickets are available online only at www.kathedral.com and must be printed and presented upon arrival to gain entry.

Kathedral Event Center and Eagle Theatre are independently operated non-profit tax exempt 501(c)3 charitable organizations. Kathedral is located at 499 S. Egg Harbor Road. For more information, please visit www.kathedral.com or call 856-665-6664.





