HADESTOWN Star Lillias White Comes to Axelrod PAC This Weekend

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is pleased to present a one-night-only concert featuring ZTony Award-winner Lillias White, the powerhouse vocalist who is currently starring as Hermes in Broadway's Hadestown, at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 20. Save $15 per ticket and PAY NO FEES with code HADES.

Lillias White is world-renowned for her glorious voice and extraordinary ability to communicate the heart of a song.

Her performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical, The Life, won her the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second Tony Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include Dreamgirls, Barnum, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Chicago. Other credits include The Public Theater's Romance in Hard Times, for which she won the Obie Award, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad), for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific, starring Reba McEntire, which was also broadcast on PBS' Great Performances. White has appeared in concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

White is also recognized for her TV and film work. In 1992, she received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series for her role on Sesame Street. She voiced the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated film Hercules. Other film credits include Pieces of April (starring Katie Holmes) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (starring Jim Carrey). Recent TV credits include The Get Down, Russian Doll and Search Party.

Her first solo studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy! was released in 2021. It's a modern mix of Motown, standards, rock-and-roll, Broadway and jazz – all re-invented for today's audiences.

Tickets are $38-58. Receive $15 off each ticket and pay NO FEES with code HADES. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. For more information, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit Click Here.