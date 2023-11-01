Gospel Legends Kathy Taylor, Hezekiah Walker + Brian Courtney Wilson Set To Perform At BergenPAC

Gospel legends Kathy Taylor, Hezekiah Walker, and Brian Courtney Wilson to perform on January 6.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

bergenPAC, in association with Chew Entertainment, will ring in the New Year with a Joyful Celebration with a performance by Gospel Superstars Kathy Taylor, Hezekiah Walker, and Brian Courtney Wilson. The Joyful Celebration will occur on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., celebrating Rev. Dr. Lester W. Taylor Jr. and his 30 years of service as Senior Pastor of the Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey.

The evening will feature performances by gospel legend Kathy Taylor, multi-award-winning Brian Courtney Wilson, and the incomparable Bishop Hezekiah Walker, plus The Community Baptist Church Choir of Englewood. The concert will be under the direction of Ray Chew and Community Baptist Church's Minister of Music, Tyrell Belle.

Don't miss this special occasion to see Kathy Taylor, well-regarded as one of Gospel music's standards, consistently offers tried and authentic Gospel music that is both effectual and relevant. An accomplished Minister of Music, songwriter, producer, and community activist, Taylor's music and the message she eloquently sings about inspires, uplifts, and heals the spirit and soul of humanity. This is most evident in her new song “God Is With Us.”

With a career spanning over 30 years in the music industry, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning and Gospel Music Hall of Famer Hezekiah Walker leads the Love Fellowship Tabernacle as its pastor in Brooklyn. His latest release was 2016's Azusa the Next Generation 2 - Better, a project created to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments.

Brian Courtney Wilson is a highly regarded singer-songwriter in and out of the Gospel music genre. A Stellar Award-winner, multiple GMA Dove Award-winner, ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award winner, Wilson has also amassed three Grammy Awards nominations, an NAACP Image Award, and Billboard Music Award nominations.

Dr. Lester W. Taylor Jr. began leading The Community Baptist Church in Englewood in 1993 and has helped it grow through the years, especially by building up its outreach programs to benefit City residents.

Tickets to see Kathy Taylor, Hezekiah Walker, and Brian Courtney Wilson go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10:00 a.m. Reserve Tickets at Ticketmaster.com or bergenPAC.org or by phone at 201.227.1020 or in person at the bergenPAC Box Office at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey.

KATHY TAYLOR: Every now and then God decides to surprise us, yet again, and does something uniquely phenomenal. He creates a one-of-a-kind vocal signature, carefully blends it with inspiration, talent and skill, and gingerly molds it into an anointed vessel designed specifically to minister to heart and soul of His people. Kathy Taylor is this phenomenal musical gift created by God. Well-regarded as one of Gospel music's generals who consistently offers tried and true gospel music that remains both effectual and relevant, Taylor, is an accomplished Minister of Music, songwriter, producer, and community activist. Her music, and the message she eloquently sings about inspires, encourages, uplifts, and heals the spirit and soul of mankind. Her musical gifts have brought her before both national and world leaders. She has ministered before Queen Elizabeth, former President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, and many others.
 
BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER: With a career spanning over 30 years in the music industry, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning and Gospel Music Hall of Famer Hezekiah Walker leads the Love Fellowship Tabernacle as its pastor in Brooklyn. His latest release was 2016's Azusa The Next Generation 2 - Better, a project created to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Walker was compelled to make the record after studying the Bible, where he found an impactful scripture in Ecclesiastes 7:8 that helped him overcome moments of uncertainty and to feel comfortable about his present situation knowing that the end is near and “Better” is coming.
 
BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON: is a highly regarded singer-songwriter in and out of the Gospel music genre. A Stellar Award-winner, multiple GMA Dove Award-winner, ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award winner, Wilson has also amassed three Grammy Awards nominations, an NAACP Image Award, and Billboard Music Award nominations. Since his debut release in 2009, Wilson has delivered some of the most beloved songs of the past decade and has established himself as one of our time's premier male inspirational voices. The Motown Gospel artist brings the full measure of his singing and songwriting talents to every project and performance. 

RAY CHEW: Music Director/Producer/Composer -Ray's work as Music Producer behind the scenes can be heard on various NBC Specials, including the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting and their 2020 special supporting Broadway Cares – One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. For over a decade – Ray has provided the sound design for Miss Universe broadcasts as well as other televised pageants. His original compositions were on full display during Macy's 46th Annual 25-minute Fireworks Spectacular aired on NBC July 4th, 2022.His latest achievement behind the scenes comes as Music Composer and Music Supervisor for T.D. Jakes' April 8th release of the Lifetime movie Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins installment – boasting over 2.2 million views in its first week and over 9 million views for the franchise.




