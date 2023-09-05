Gipsy Kings, Frankie Valli & More Set for MPAC October Lineup

And now for something completely different. MPAC’s October lineup features a terrific line-up of popular acts, family events and more. Headline performances include Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Bacon Brothers, Monty Python’s John Cleese and a tribute to Meat Loaf.

Ticketed MPAC events (below does not include any guest attractions):

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of The Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, Gipsy Kings have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. From France with flamenco roots, the band is known for its fluid guitar work and powerful vocals. Globetrotters in the truest sense, The Gipsy Kings create music that crosses borders.

$61.50-$111.50 (Limited tickets)

Buddy Guy : Damn Right Farewell

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 pm

Eight-time Grammy-winner Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. This is your last chance to see this blues legend as he embarks on his farewell tour.

With special guest Bobby Rush.

$69-$129

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Dust off your bell bottoms and platform shoes! The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA recreates the music and magic of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen.”

$39-$79 (Limited Tickets)

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8 pm

Oh, what a night! Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Frankie performs from among such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” that have made him an iconic figure in pop music for six decades.

$99-$249 (Limited Tickets)

Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3 pm

Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert on Tour features a screening of the movie Coco, with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclorica Nacional de Mexico. Coco also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen), and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

$29-$59

Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise: Oasis in the Sun Tour

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 pm

A double bill of 70s pop music featuring Pablo Cruise (“Love will Find a Way,” “Watcha Gonna Do,” “A Place in the Sun”) and singer-songwriterJim Messina, one half of Loggins and Messina (“Your Momma Don’t Dance,” “Angry Eyes”), as well as a member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco.

$39-$79

The Bacon Brothers

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8 pm

Bound by blood and a mutual love of American roots music, The Bacon Brothers have spent the past quarter-century in a creative whirl, funneling their shared DNA into a genre-bending sound. They call that sound "Forosoco" — a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences, delivered by two songwriters who were born to collaborate.

$39-$79

+ Live + Unplugged

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8 pm

+Live+ has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which remain as classics on rock radio. Here your favorite +Live+ songs in a whole new way -- unplugged!

$69-$119

American Girl LIVE! In Concert

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1 pm and 5 pm

American Girl LIVE! In Concert brings your favorite characters to life in a brand-new pop concert experience! Featuring American Girl fan favorites performed by a live cast, this show is filled with music, high energy dancing and lots of surprises as our American Girls learn about the power of friendship. Join the fun with your favorite American Girl characters in this immersive concert experience!

$29-$59

An Evening with the Late John Cleese

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Come and pay your respects to one of the most iconic and beloved comedians of our time in a night of unparalleled laughter and wit. (Barely) living comedy legend John Cleese is heading in your general direction for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. With all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity and clever wordplay, John Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty. Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious and insightful look at the life and work of one of the world’s funniest entertainers in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.

$69-$129

Indigo Girls

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Over a thirty-five-year career, the multi-Grammy-winning folk duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have seamlessly blended folk, rock and pop with emotional intimacy and honesty that have defined their music on songs such as “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo.” The duo has recorded sixteen studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated following across the globe, making them one of the most successful folk duos in music history.

$40-$90(Limited tickets)

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 pm

Celebrate the legendary Meat Loaf and experience his hit songs performed by Meat Loaf’s own band The Neverland Express, featuring American Idol Season 13 champ Caleb Johnson on vocals. Celebrating Meat Loaf honors 45 years of Bat Out of Hell plus Meat Loaf’s greatest hits. As a special Halloween season bonus, the band adds hit songs from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which costarred Meat Loaf.

$39-$59

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood presents "King for a Day"

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 2 pm and 5:30 pm (confirm times)

This grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike finds your favorite characters on a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters captivate you with new songs, magical moments and surprise guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

$25-$75; 5:30 pm show is Sensory Friendly.

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.