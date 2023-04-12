Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gemma New Returns To The New Jersey Symphony To Conduct SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Marking a turning point in Hector Berlioz's career, Symphonie fantastique is a programmatic symphony that tells the story of an artist's dreams of his beloved.

Apr. 12, 2023  

On April 27-30, Gemma New reunites with the New Jersey Symphony to conduct Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini featuring internationally-renowned pianist George Li, and Sarah Gibson's warp & weft. Known for her dynamic and engaging performances, New served as both the Assistant Conductor from 2009 to 2013 and then as the Associate Conductor from 2013 to 2016 for the Symphony and was recently appointed Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Marking a turning point in Hector Berlioz's career, Symphonie fantastique is a programmatic symphony that tells the story of an artist's dreams of his beloved. The work is known for its innovative and daring use of orchestration, including the use of a large orchestra, two harps and an expanded percussion section.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini is a piano concerto known for its beautiful and haunting melodies, which are based on variations of the twenty-fourth and final caprice of Niccolò Paganini's solo violin works. The concerto is divided into 24 variations, each with its own unique character and mood.

Inspired by the art of weaving, Sarah Gibson's warp & weft is a stunning exploration of texture and color through the medium of woven wool. The intricate patterns and shifting hues create a sense of movement and depth that draws the viewer into the piece.

Performances take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on April 27 at 1:30 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on April 29 at 8 pm and at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on April 30 at 3 pm. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

More information is available at https://www.njsymphony.org/events/detail/fantastique

Symphonie fantastique

Thursday, April 27, 1:30 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Saturday, April 29, 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sunday, April 30, 3 pm | Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

Gemma New conductor
George Li piano
New Jersey Symphony

Sarah Gibson warp & weft

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Berlioz Symphonie fantastique

The return of past musical leaders of the New Jersey Symphony is generously supported by Dr. Morris and Mrs. Charlotte Tanenbaum.

Gemma New's conducting appearance is supported by Kitty and Dave Hartman.




New Jersey Symphony Offers Three World Premieres In April & June
New Jersey Symphony Offers Three World Premieres In April & June
The New Jersey Symphony presents the world premiere of Steven Mackey’s RIOT, with text by Former Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith, on April 21-23.
Kingston Trio, The Limeliters And Brothers Four Perform An Afternoon Of Folk At MPAC May 7
Kingston Trio, The Limeliters And Brothers Four Perform An Afternoon Of Folk At MPAC May 7
Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds.  The Kingston Trio (“Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” “Tom Dooley”), The Brothers Four (“Try to Remember”) and The Limeliters (“Take My True Love by the Hand”) perform as the Trifecta of Folk at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride NJ and the Creating Change Network Present CREATI
New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride NJ and the Creating Change Network Present CREATING CHANGE 2023
New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“the Alliance”) announces registration for this year's Creating Change in-person symposium on May 10, 2023 from 9:30am - 5:00pm at the Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. The event, supported by The Grunin Foundation, will feature a full day of breakout sessions, panel discussions, racial healing circles, and more for the New Jersey arts community.
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25
New Jersey's Great Swamp is nestled with a 55-square-mile natural basin, about 25 miles from New York City. It is a quiet, undisturbed place which provides a home for more than 200 bird species, many mammals, and a variety of reptiles, amphibians and fish. It is also the home to one of New Jersey's largest breeding populations of Eastern Bluebirds. But it almost was lost.

State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT
April 12, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS
April 12, 2023

A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons  as they outwit the big bad wolf!
Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala
April 12, 2023

 Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.
Luna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This Month
April 12, 2023

Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOO
April 12, 2023

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's (STNJ) 61st season will begin on May 31st with Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.  This exuberant, extravagant tale of Serafina Delle Rose, a Sicilian widow living on the turbulent Gulf Coast outside of New Orleans, is an astonishing and poetic ode to this irresistible force of sensuality and the power of longing, hope, and desire.
