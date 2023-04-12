Gemma New Returns To The New Jersey Symphony To Conduct SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

On April 27-30, Gemma New reunites with the New Jersey Symphony to conduct Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini featuring internationally-renowned pianist George Li, and Sarah Gibson's warp & weft. Known for her dynamic and engaging performances, New served as both the Assistant Conductor from 2009 to 2013 and then as the Associate Conductor from 2013 to 2016 for the Symphony and was recently appointed Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Marking a turning point in Hector Berlioz's career, Symphonie fantastique is a programmatic symphony that tells the story of an artist's dreams of his beloved. The work is known for its innovative and daring use of orchestration, including the use of a large orchestra, two harps and an expanded percussion section.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini is a piano concerto known for its beautiful and haunting melodies, which are based on variations of the twenty-fourth and final caprice of Niccolò Paganini's solo violin works. The concerto is divided into 24 variations, each with its own unique character and mood.

Inspired by the art of weaving, Sarah Gibson's warp & weft is a stunning exploration of texture and color through the medium of woven wool. The intricate patterns and shifting hues create a sense of movement and depth that draws the viewer into the piece.

Performances take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on April 27 at 1:30 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on April 29 at 8 pm and at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on April 30 at 3 pm. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

More information is available at https://www.njsymphony.org/events/detail/fantastique

Symphonie fantastique

Thursday, April 27, 1:30 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Saturday, April 29, 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sunday, April 30, 3 pm | Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

Gemma New conductor

George Li piano

New Jersey Symphony

Sarah Gibson warp & weft

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Berlioz Symphonie fantastique

The return of past musical leaders of the New Jersey Symphony is generously supported by Dr. Morris and Mrs. Charlotte Tanenbaum.

Gemma New's conducting appearance is supported by Kitty and Dave Hartman.