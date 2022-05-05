Gavin DeGraw Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Gavin DeGraw-Full Circle Tour on Sunday, May 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35-$65.

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer, and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot."

DeGraw's self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning DeGraw his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles "In Love With A Girl," which Billboard dubbed "a rocking homerun," and the gold-certified "We Belong Together."

His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song "Best I Ever Had" and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People, and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, DeGraw was nominated for his first Grammy for "We Both Know," the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, Safe Haven.

Since then, he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. DeGraw released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles "She Sets the City On Fire" and "Making Love with The Radio On."

Now, DeGraw takes on a new adventure, his Full Circle Tour. The tour brings DeGraw back to his roots as he returns to the smaller venues and clubs that he performed in at the start of his career. Each show boasts a performance of DeGraw's new album, Face The River, in its entirety. DeGraw describes the songs as "very close to my heart," and looks forward to sharing intimate performances with his fans nationwide.



