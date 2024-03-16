Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point Announces First-Ever Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point has announced its first-ever – mainstage season: “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, “Crying on the Camino” by Celeste Mancinelli, and “Little Shop of Horrors” by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. All four productions can be purchased at a brand-new ticket price of $25 each or a season subscription price of $80 for a limited time.

In years past, the Gateway has invited a multitude of outside theater companies to utilize its jewel box theater to produce their shows. This season marks the first time in Gateway history (since reopening in 2017) that all of the mainstage productions were chosen and produced by the Gateway.

Additionally, individual tickets had traditionally been priced at $35. The Gateway has actually reduced ticket prices to $25 each this year, with a limited-time subscription cost of $80 for all four mainstage shows (purchase must be completed by April 19).

“In an effort to align with our mission statement to make live theater more accessible and affordable, as well as by listening to feedback from our patrons, we made the decision to reduce ticket prices,” said Katie Calvi, board chairman at Gateway Playhouse. “By lowering the cost, we hope to encourage a wider range of community members to experience the enriching entertainment that our live performances bring.”

The 2024 mainstage season for Gateway Playhouse is as follows:

"Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare

Director Ryan Daly is putting a modern spin on the Shakespearean comedy that features two distinct love stories. Instead of setting it in Messina, Italy, as The Bard intended, Daly is setting his production in “Messina, Florida,” during the 1950s.

“Much Ado About Nothing” will run one weekend, April 19-21, with 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“Joseph” is a musical reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob. It's a colorful rags-to-riches story that has been taking stages around the world by storm for over 50 years.

“Joseph” will take place May 31 to June 2, and June 7-9, with 7 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

“Crying on the Camino,” written and performed by Celeste Mancinelli

“Camino” is Mancinelli's real-life account of her 200-mile walk on Spain's El Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrimage path, that leads to Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain. “Camino” is an emotional and often funny journey that critics around the country have been raving about.

“Crying on the Camino” runs for two performances: 7 p.m., July 13, and 3 p.m., July 14.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.

Rounding out the 2024 mainstage season and in time for Halloween is “Little Shop of Horrors,” an energetic musical based on a 1960 film. “Little Shop” revolves around Seymour, a meek and timid flower shop employee with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. Other characters include a sadistic dentist and man-eating plant from outer space.

“Little Shop” runs from Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6 with 7 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

Mainstage tickets are on sale now. Additional spring, summer and winter shows can be found on GatewayByTheBay.org now with other performances being announced soon, including a surprise holiday production.

“We are so excited to bring South Jersey audiences this multi-faceted, four-show lineup at our new subscription price of $80,” said Phil Pallitto, the Gateway's artistic director and director of educational programming. “With two incredibly popular musicals, a relatively new, yet fascinating, one-woman play, and a little something from The Bard himself, we believe we really outdid ourselves this season and are certain that there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, New Jersey. More information and ticket reservations can be found at GatewayByTheBay.org or call the box office at 609-653-0553.

About Gateway Playhouse:

Since its reopening in 2017, Gateway Playhouse, a 501-(c)3 nonprofit, has provided quality and affordable year-round entertainment to residents and visitors alike, as well as offered educational opportunities to grammar and high school students, in the hopes of creating future generations of actors, directors and audiences. Aside from an annual mainstage season, the Gateway also produces a variety of comedy and cabaret shows throughout the year. As the saying goes, “see you at the Gateway!”