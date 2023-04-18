GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grimmz Fairy Tales on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.



Grimmz Fairy Tales puts the rap in Rapunzel, leaves Cinderella hip-hoppin' in new shoes, gets Snow White slammin' and Hansel and Gretel jammin'.



This reimagining of classic fairy tales follows Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop, fable, dance-pop sensation brothers. Their modern-day spin on the Grimm Brothers' 19th-century collection of popular folklore features hits such as "Snow White and the Seven Shawties," "Rapunzel: Let Down Your Hair," "Hansel & Gretel: Out in the Streets," and their first featured "granny-winning" song, "Cinderella Remix," in their "hip hop revelation for the younger generation. We can't wait for you to see this Drama League Award nominated production "live" here at The Gateway.



Once upon a time, there was a magical place called Samueli lobby with free pre-show activities for all to enjoy! Learn how to write a rap or poem and perform it onstage in front of your friends and family. Move to your own beat with a kid friendly hip-hop class. Don't forget to take a picture at our GRIMMZ Fairy Tales photo op and tag us on social media. Arrive an hour early to enjoy all the activities!



Tickets to see Grimmz Fairy Tales go on sale on Friday, April 21st at 10am, purchase tickets at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

