Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC

The event is on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 18, 2023  
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grimmz Fairy Tales on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.


Grimmz Fairy Tales puts the rap in Rapunzel, leaves Cinderella hip-hoppin' in new shoes, gets Snow White slammin' and Hansel and Gretel jammin'.

This reimagining of classic fairy tales follows Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop, fable, dance-pop sensation brothers. Their modern-day spin on the Grimm Brothers' 19th-century collection of popular folklore features hits such as "Snow White and the Seven Shawties," "Rapunzel: Let Down Your Hair," "Hansel & Gretel: Out in the Streets," and their first featured "granny-winning" song, "Cinderella Remix," in their "hip hop revelation for the younger generation. We can't wait for you to see this Drama League Award nominated production "live" here at The Gateway.

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop fable story dance-pop sensation, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. They're known not just for their sounds, but for their powerful storytelling, an inventive remix of familiar classics. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood, and their featured first Granny-winning song, Break, Cinderella, Break! Pay your bling, hear them sing, and get ready to drop the mic in this unforgettable theatrical experience.

Once upon a time, there was a magical place called Samueli lobby with free pre-show activities for all to enjoy! Learn how to write a rap or poem and perform it onstage in front of your friends and family. Move to your own beat with a kid friendly hip-hop class. Don't forget to take a picture at our GRIMMZ Fairy Tales photo op and tag us on social media. Arrive an hour early to enjoy all the activities!

Tickets to see Grimmz Fairy Tales go on sale on Friday, April 21st at 10am, purchase tickets at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




Broadways Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC Photo
Broadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will mount New Jersey's first professional production of the Broadway musical, The Prom, beginning on May 5 and running through May 21.
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT Photo
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT
The New Jersey Symphony will present the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar—winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season Photo
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season
It’s a whole new mainstage season at East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) in Cape May. Heck, it’s practically a whole new East Lynne! The theater’s new Artistic Director Craig Fols is breathing new life into this glorious 40+ year-old theatre located within the walls of the beautiful Cape May Presbyterian Church.
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadwa Photo
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season
State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PACBroadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC
April 21, 2023

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will mount New Jersey's first professional production of the Broadway musical, The Prom, beginning on May 5 and running through May 21.
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERTThe New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT
April 21, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony will present the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar—winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 SeasonEast Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season
April 21, 2023

It’s a whole new mainstage season at East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) in Cape May. Heck, it’s practically a whole new East Lynne! The theater’s new Artistic Director Craig Fols is breathing new life into this glorious 40+ year-old theatre located within the walls of the beautiful Cape May Presbyterian Church.
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway SeasonMEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season
April 20, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale.
Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene HuttonFinal Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton
April 20, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will end its 2023 reading series with a reading of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
share