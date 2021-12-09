Free Winter Concert Series Begins December Next Week at Kelsey Theatre

The Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Music Department will present three winter concerts December 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre located at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. The MCCC Chamber Ensemble, Jazz Band and Chorus will perform free of charge. The public is invited.

The MCCC Chamber Ensemble, directed by Jean Mauro, will present its winter concert on Monday, December 13. MCCC students will be featured in the works of J.S. Bach, W.A. Mozart, the Beatles and other selections. A Toys for Tots collection will take place before, during and immediately following the show.

The MCCC Chorus, led by William Marshall, will take the Kelsey stage on Tuesday, December 14. Students will perform a varied selection of holiday and traditional choral music and feature several MCCC vocal students in solo work.

The MCCC Jazz Band, directed by Music Department Coordinator Scott Hornick, will round off the music event on Wednesday, December 15 covering works by Guns N' Roses, Stoller, Leiber and King, Cincy Walker and Eddy Arnold and others. Professional musicians from the tri-state jazz scene will perform along with MCCC's up and coming jazz students and vocalists.

Admission to all performances is free -- no reservations or ticket purchases are required.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Please note: For everyone's protection, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door. For more information please visit www.kelseytheatre.org or call the box office at 609-570-3333.