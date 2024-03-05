First Lady Tammy Murphy Named Guest Speaker At BergenPAC's Women's Luncheon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced a special event in honor of Women's History Month. The event will celebrate the remarkable achievements of Wendy Federman, a distinguished 15-time Tony Award-winning theatre and film producer. Taking place on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, the Women's Luncheon at bergenPAC will showcase the diversity of arts, encompassing all forms of artistic expression.

The prestigious event will feature esteemed guests, including New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy and ABC 7-NY News Reporter Nina Pineda. Adding to the festivities, there will be a captivating performance by Violinist Kersten Stevens, and a dance presentation by the Performing Arts School Dancers.

Wendy Federman, known for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, will be recognized for her exceptional work as a producer. With a family legacy deeply rooted in entertainment, Wendy's dedication to the arts has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2020 Award of Excellence from the Capital Speakers Club of Washington, D.C. Wendy received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, which is awarded to 100 Americans for their exceptional accomplishments and service to the nation.

Wendy Federman said, “I am honored to be part of the BergenPAC family as a former board member and patron who has attended various entertainment events over the years with my family. It has been my privilege to have been part of an organization that serves as a cultural hub dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through the Arts while fostering equality for tomorrow's future talent.”

The Women's Luncheon at bergenPAC aims to support the Performing Arts School's mission to expand programs for students with Special Needs and outreach initiatives for students in New Jersey Public Schools. In addition, the support from this event will not only enhance the programs at the Performing Arts School but also contribute to upgrading the facilities where the stars of tomorrow train.



Chair of bergenPAC, Valerie V. Huttle, expressed, "Our goal is to enhance lives through the power of the arts. bergenPAC strongly believes that live, performing arts are essential to our cultural fabric, and thus, we are committed to promoting arts education for all students and supporting New Jersey's diverse community."

Tickets for the event are available for $150 at bergenPAC.org.



Join bergenPAC in celebrating Women's History Month and the arts at bergenPAC's Women's Luncheon on March 15, 2024. For more information, visit bergenPAC.org/support-bergenpac/spring-luncheon or contact amy@bergenpac.org.

About Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC):

Founded in 2003, bergenPAC is a cultural hub in Englewood, New Jersey, offering a variety of world-class entertainment. Home to the renowned Performing Arts School, bergenPAC provides innovative arts education to thousands of students annually. With a rich history and commitment to community enrichment, bergenPAC continues to inspire and engage audiences of all ages.