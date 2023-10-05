FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION Comes to Mile Square Theatre This Month

Mile Square Theatre has announced their first play of their 20th anniversary season: The World Premiere of FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION, directed by Madsie Flynn. FUNNY, LIKE AN ABORTION will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, October 18 and continue through Sunday, November 5. Opening Night is Saturday, October 21 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $24-$35 and available at milesquaretheatre.org. Press performances are: Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20 (and any subsequent performance).

Funny, Like An Abortion is a hilarious political comedy about the power of friendship. In a post-Roe world, Monroe finds herself knocked up and throws herself a surprise abortion party. Says Kevin R. Free of his choice to produce a political play to kickoff the 20th anniversary season, “Mile Square Theatre wants to connect to the community of Hoboken at large by sparking courageous conversations with our audience by producing challenging and entertaining plays.” Several performances will feature talkbacks with the cast and creatives. The production will also be collecting donations at each performance for A is For https://aisfor.org/ , an artists' advocacy organization advancing reproductive rights for all people.

The production stars Joy Katherine Donze* (13 and Not Pregnant; According to the Chorus) as MONROE and Pearl Rhein* (The Great Comet; Bull; The Blacklist) as JADE. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic and prop design by Emmett Grosland, sound design by Nikki Belenski, costume design by Ricky Lurie, and lighting design by Nina Agelvis. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager. Funny, Like An Abortion is produced at Mile Square Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other Partner Theaters are Cleveland Public Theatre (Ohio) and The VORTEX (Texas). For more information, please visit nnpn.org

Tickets are $24-35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. There is an additional performance scheduled for November 10 at 1:00pm. The theatre is also offering a special “Pay-What-You-Will” performance on Wednesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. and an Artist Appreciation Night at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 20, with a special talkback to follow.