Enroll in Dance and Musical Theater Summer Intensives at Axelrod Performing Arts Academy

The Axelrod Performing Arts Academy (APAA) has released its 2024 schedule of summer classes for pre-professional dance and musical theater students along with a special session led by television star Lane Napper, best known for his roles on Nickelodeon's iCarly and Victorious.

All performances will take place on the stage of the new Bell Theater, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road inside the Bell Works complex in Holmdel. The deadline for early bird pricing on courses is May 1, with a final registration deadline of June 15.

Napper will take students ages 8-12 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and 13+ (2-5 p.m.) through different forms of script and scene study while learning aspects of performing for stage, TV, film, and commercials. The Lane Napper Experience runs August 5-9.

Intermediate and advanced dancers will learn from industry professionals during a three-week intensive culminating in a video directed and choreographed by John John Tarrayo and a full-length showcase set to the music of Taylor Swift. Tarrayo is best known for his appearance on Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance as well as videos with the Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee, and Ingrid Michaelson.

Other guest artists include New York City-based choreographer Andrew Winans, Jake Dylan from the On Your Feet national tour, and Alex Biegelson from PMT House of Dance.

The dance intensive is conducted by Jessica Totaro, APAA's new director of dance. Totaro is the founder and director of Movement Art Project. She has an extensive background in contemporary, hip hop, dance composition, improvisation, and musical theater. After graduating as a dance major from Howell High School's Fine and Performing Arts program, she earned a BFA in dance from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Her movement vocabulary is deeply rooted in Limón Modern technique while integrating fundamentals of hip hop. Totaro has been featured in Dance Studio Life.

“I am beyond excited to facilitate this summer's pre-professional dance intensive by bringing in guest artists who have an outstanding career in the art of dance and performing arts,” said Totaro. “I am also thrilled to have our students work directly with the dancers from the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater. Artists grow by being in an environment surrounded by like-minded individuals who aren't afraid to step outside their comfort zone.”

The Musical Theater intensives, for ages 7-17, are directed by Justin Christopher Odon, founder and artistic director of Theatre@Home and Junior Theatre Productions. These classes are designed for beginner to intermediate students aiming to grow their triple-threat abilities while being given the chance to perform in multiple numbers during a final showcase. Session 1 of the Broadway Junior Revue is July 9 to August 1 with a show on July 31. Session 2 runs from August 12-29 with a show on August 28.

For more information on all these programs, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com/apaa.