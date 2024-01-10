Edward Albee's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE to be Presented Next Week at Black Box Studios

The staged reading will take place at Debonair Music Hall on January 17th.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Edward Albee's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE to be Presented Next Week at Black Box Studios

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, Black Box PAC presents 1980's THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 at Debonair Music Hall: 1409 Queen Anne Road b/w State Street and Walraven Drive in Teaneck, NJ 07666.  Reserve seats at Click Here; Debonair is adjacent to free street and lot parking, and the venue offers ground floor entry. 

The performance will feature eight BBPAC regulars including Ilana Schimmel, J Niles, Michael Gardiner, Danielle MacMath, Deb Maclean, Katie North, Justin Jager, and Arthur Gregory Pugh,

recipient of the 2023 NJACT Perry Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a play for his role of Hoke in DRIVING MISS DAISY.  Following the show, join us for conversation with the cast, director Matt Okin, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant. 

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, this curated monthly FROM A TO ZOO series began in May 2023 with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), and continued with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983) in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1983) in July, MALCOLM (1966) in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS 1976) and LISTENING (1976) in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS was featured for November, and December highlighted THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980.  In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts.  In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Since Fall 2021, Black Box PAC has incubated new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, and most recently John Patrick Shanley. Collaborations are now underway with The Estates of Sam Shepard and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Ishmael Reed, Halley Feiffer, Billy Martin, and more.

For further information, visitClick Here or email blackboxpac@gmail.com. Black Box is now 'in residence" at Debonair Music Hall: www.debonairmusichall.com.




