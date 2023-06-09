East Lynne Theater Company Hosts Juneteenth Event This Month

East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) will host its first-ever Juneteenth event ­– a staged reading, titled “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country” -- to honor the national holiday. A one-man show about acclaimed novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin, the performance is pay-what-you-wish and will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, followed by an ice cream social at Fine Fellows Creamery.

“We are so happy to celebrate Juneteenth in this special way with the Cape May community,” said Craig Fols, artistic director at ELTC. “This important play strips naked the most violent part of our past and its burning need for drastic change, and alludes to hope for the future.”

Originally commissioned by Syracuse Stage, the play was written by Kyle Bass, resident playwright of Syracuse Stage, and stars NYC-based actor James Alton as Baldwin. This is the second of Bass’ plays produced by East Lynne; his “Possessing Harriet” closed East Lynne’s 2022 season.

“Citizen James” takes place in 1948, when a young and still-unknown Baldwin ­­-- with a one-way airline ticket and 40 bucks in his pocket – leaves the U.S. for Paris with no knowledge of French or what lies ahead. But the violent reality of his racist home sets him on a path to becoming one of the world’s most brilliant authors and a powerful voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond.

North Carolina-born Alton received his BFA in acting from North Carolina School of the Arts. He has portrayed Othello (“Othello”) and Pontius Pilate (“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”), among others. He is familiar with the role of James Baldwin, as he portrayed this great figure in “Citizen James” at Syracuse Stage, and is thrilled to bring this show to Cape May.

“We are so proud to bring this reading to life and provide audiences with the opportunity to learn more about James Baldwin’s extraordinary life,” said Fols.

After this one-hour long, pay-what-you-wish staged reading, audience members are welcome to join Fols, Alton, and East Lynne’s staff for complimentary ice cream at Fine Fellows Creamery, 313 Beach Ave., Cape May.

East Lynne is located at the Cape May Presbyterian Church at 500 Hughes St. Information about its current season, as well as ticket reservations can be found at Click Here.