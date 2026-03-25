EXPANDED METAMORPHOSIS To Open At Art House Gallery In Jersey City

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Art House Productions will present EXPANDED METAMORPHOSIS: CONTEMPORARY APPROACHES TO PROCESS, curated by Andrea McKenna, on view April 4–26, 2026 at the Art House Gallery in Jersey City.

The exhibition brings together ten artists whose work centers on transformation and experimentation, using industrial, organic, and repurposed materials. Through processes including alteration, accumulation, and construction, the works emphasize both material and method, highlighting how artistic processes shape final outcomes.

Featured artists include Dan Payton, Eggman, Jan Huling, Jinstar, Jesse Aviv, Suzan Globus, Tay Dun, Tina Maneca, Valerie Huhn, and Vincent Minervini.

“I created this exhibition to highlight how artists evolve their work through the use of diverse and unconventional materials to shape their narratives,” said curator Andrea McKenna. “I visited most of the artists' studios and personally selected each piece on view. It was a pleasure to connect with these artists on a more personal level and to experience their work within their creative environments. This insight allowed me to better understand their processes and gain a deeper appreciation of their work.”

Opening Reception & Events

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 11 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, April 16 from 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Gallery Information

The exhibition will be on view at Art House Gallery, 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City.

Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–4:00 p.m. Artwork will be available for purchase in person and online through the Art House Online Gallery.

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