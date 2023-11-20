ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will present a holiday production of ELLA ENCHANTED. Written by Karen Zacarias with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, ELLA ENCHANTED is adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine.

This production runs December 1st through the 17th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30PM. This production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, Director of Educational Programming with musical direction by Melinda Bass O'Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

ELLA ENCHANTED introduces us to Ella of Frell, who is given the “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.

ELLA ENCHANTED features Jeorgi Smith (Land of Forgotten Toys) of Denville, NJ as Ella; Davis Cameron Lemley (The Hardy Boys) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Prince Charmont; Jessica Stanzek (Land of Forgotten Toys) of South Brunswick, NJ as Mother; Meg Foley (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Livingston, NJ as Hattie; Christina Freeman (TGS Debut) of Chester, NJ as Olive; Kiersten Morgan (TGS Debut) of Woodbridge, NJ as Lucinda; Nikole Deluca (Land of Forgotten Toys) of Netcong, NJ as Dame Olga; David O'Neill (Go, Dog. Go!) of Mount Olive, NJ as Sir Peter and Anna Polyachenko (TGS Debut) of Staten Island, NY as Enchanted Creature. Rounding out the company are 8 young performers representing Morris, Sussex, Warren and Union counties.

Please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and season subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.

ELLA ENCHANTED is produced by special arrangement with THE GERSH AGENCY, 41 Madison Avenue, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10010.