Disney Pixar's COCO In Concert And The Laurie Berkner Band Announced At McCarter

Disney Pixar's Coco and The Laurie Berkner Band are set to be presented at McCarter Theatre Center.

Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert

October 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Matthews Theatre

Projected on a big screen and accompanied by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México, experience the Oscar-winning Disney Pixar classic like never before. Coco in Concert features a screening of the complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed live and conducted by Esin Aydingoz. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, Coco also features the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney and Pixar's Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the Patron Services Office or by calling 609-258-2787. Handling fees will apply. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 4.

The Laurie Berkner Band

The Laurie Berkner Band

Born in France and raised in Princeton, Laurie Berkner cut her teeth in rock bands before stumbling on an innate talent for writing songs that connected with kids. Her music has captivated generations of children, speaking to their experiences and empathizing with their humanity, free of condescension. Songs like “Pig on Her Head” and “We Are the Dinosaurs” brim with child-like wonder, and more self-effacing tunes such as “I'm Not Perfect” or “I'm a Mess” preach the beauty of imperfection—reminders useful to both parents and kids. A pioneer in what is now referred to as the progressive “kindie rock” movement—a less saccharine style of music for children and their parents—Berkner's shows delight and inspire with music you won't mind hearing on repeat.

Laurie will perform two matinee shows, including an early solo sensory friendly and relaxed performance for sensory sensitivities. The second show will feature Laurie and her full band.

VIP Meet & Greet tickets are exclusively available for the 3:00 p.m. performance with code BERKNER24.

$1 of every ticket sold will support the Princeton-based nonprofit Good Grief, an organization that teaches resiliency and facilitates healthy coping in the lives of over 900 children each month who have experienced the loss of a loved one. This collaboration is supported by Twinkle Arts for Good.

About the Solo Sensory Friendly Performance (11:00 a.m. only)

For her sensory-friendly performances, Laurie performs in an environment that has been adapted to provide a welcoming atmosphere for individuals with autism, learning differences, or other sensory and communication needs, so that they and their families may enjoy Laurie's live performance together.

At a sensory-friendly performance, the concert is performed at the same high quality as always, with the light and sound levels adjusted slightly to create a more sensory-sensitive environment. Sensory-friendly performances are “shush-free” zones where patrons are free to talk and leave their seats throughout the performance, as well as bringing their own snacks, fidgets, and communications devices with them to their seats.

Most of all, a sensory-friendly performance is a judgment-free environment, where all are welcome to enjoy the performance in whatever way makes the experience work for them.

Tickets start at $18 and may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the Patron Services Office or by calling 609-258-2787. Handling fees will apply. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 4. Pre-sale for McCarter donors and subscribers begins Tuesday, August 1.

