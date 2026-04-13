DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Will Open This Month at Studio Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dracula a Comedy of Terrors will open Friday, April 17th at Studio Playhouse in Montclair! Directed by Mead Winters, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a fast-paced, funny reimagining of the classic vampire tale.

Packed with wordplay, quick-change performances, and antics, this spoof brings Dracula and his eccentric cast of characters to life like never before.

Catch Dracula a Comedy of Terrors April 17, 18, 24, 25, May 1, 2 at 8:00 pm and April 19 and 26 at 3:00 pm at 14 Alvin Place Upper Montclair NJ 07043.

The cast incldues Matt Delhauer: Captain / Actor 1 / Man-Eating Wolf / Lords, Dylan Myers: Actor 2, Ann Alfano: Kitty Rutherford / Actor 3 / Man-Eating Wolf, Tara Spinelli: Gravedigger / Actor 4 / Man-Eating Wolf, Alexis Saarela: Driver, Jake Cerny: Jonathan Harker, James Perlas: Count Dracula, Evan Dassler-Pardalos: Bosun, Nina DiNorscio: Lucy Westfeldt, Jessica Jones: Mina Westfeldt, and Bob Russell: Dr. Wallace Westfeldt / RenfieldJessi Baden: Dr. Van Helsing.