DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Will Open This Month at Studio Playhouse
Performances will begin on April 17.
Dracula a Comedy of Terrors will open Friday, April 17th at Studio Playhouse in Montclair! Directed by Mead Winters, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a fast-paced, funny reimagining of the classic vampire tale.
Packed with wordplay, quick-change performances, and antics, this spoof brings Dracula and his eccentric cast of characters to life like never before.
Catch Dracula a Comedy of Terrors April 17, 18, 24, 25, May 1, 2 at 8:00 pm and April 19 and 26 at 3:00 pm at 14 Alvin Place Upper Montclair NJ 07043.
The cast incldues Matt Delhauer: Captain / Actor 1 / Man-Eating Wolf / Lords, Dylan Myers: Actor 2, Ann Alfano: Kitty Rutherford / Actor 3 / Man-Eating Wolf, Tara Spinelli: Gravedigger / Actor 4 / Man-Eating Wolf, Alexis Saarela: Driver, Jake Cerny: Jonathan Harker, James Perlas: Count Dracula, Evan Dassler-Pardalos: Bosun, Nina DiNorscio: Lucy Westfeldt, Jessica Jones: Mina Westfeldt, and Bob Russell: Dr. Wallace Westfeldt / RenfieldJessi Baden: Dr. Van Helsing.
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