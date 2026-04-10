Concert Organist Dr. Damin Spritzer to Perform Bach Recital in Millburn, NJ

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On Sunday, April 26th at 4:00pm, internationally renowned concert organist Dr. Damin Spritzer will perform a special organ recital at St. Stephen's Church in Millburn. Dr. Spritzer will focus on the music of the great Baroque master, Johann Sebastian Bach.

The organ at St. Stephen's Church was designed and built in 1970 by the renowned German organ builder Rudolf von Beckerath. Its fully mechanical (tracker) keyboard action and tonal design faithfully reflect the historic organs for which Bach himself composed and performed.

St. Stephen's Church, 119 Main Street, Millburn, NJ. General admission at the door. $20 suggested donation. Reception to follow the performance.