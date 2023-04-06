Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week

The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week. Fleet Week will take place May 25 through May 30, 2023.

The Community Foundation of New Jersey worked with the United States Navy's Public Affairs Office in Norfolk, Virginia and TDF, a not-for profit organization in New York City to coordinate the gift.

The nine shows the service members will see at no cost are: musicals Aladdin, Chicago, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Shucked; and plays Fat Ham, Life of Pi and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

"Funds at the Community Foundation of New Jersey may be used to directly improve people's lives beyond the usual grantmaking, and this is a great example of that," said Madeline Rivera, Program Officer at the Community Foundation. "Unique philanthropic ideas like these enable us to have broad impact in areas important to our fundholders."

The Community Foundation of New Jersey serves approximately 1,160 fundholders - individuals, families, and businesses with philanthropic funds which they use to recommend grants to worthy causes and communities.

"At TDF through our Veterans Theatregoing Program we have helped thousands of local vets experience the thrill of Broadway shows at no cost," said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey. "We are delighted to partner with the Community Foundation of New Jersey to help them obtain tickets to send active service members to Broadway."

Those wishing to donate so that service members may be able to attend future performances should contact Madeline Rivera at the Community Foundation of New Jersey at mrivera@cfnj.org or (973) 267-5533.