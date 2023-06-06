Comedian Shane Gillis Comes To NJPAC, July 28

Due to high demand, comedian Shane Gillis announced additional Shane Gillis Live dates and will be coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 28th at 7:00 p.m.



Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. After winning Philly's Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016 Shane was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central's 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin on YouTube which has been viewed over 6 million times.

Gillis is one-half of the comedy fan favorite Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. He's a regular guest on Sirius XM's The Bonfire, Spotify's The Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports KFC Radio. Shane was a writer on Comedy Central's Delco Proper and co-created, wrote, and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series Gilly & Keeves. In October of 2022, Shane and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Most recently, Shane can be seen playing 'Gilly' in the upcoming season of Peacock's Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco.

Presale begins Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: COMEDY). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting njpac.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.