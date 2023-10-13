Classic American Tales to Present POE BY CANDLELIGHT for Halloween

In 2015, Gayle Stahlhuth created “Poe by Candlelight” for East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) when she was the company's producing artistic director, and is thrilled that this popular yearly Halloween event continues under the banner of her new company Classic American Tales.

Performance dates are Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at End of the Road Theater in North Cape May, NJ and Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM at the Lewes Public Library in Lewes, DE, where already over 300 patrons have made reservations.

Although the stories by the master of the macabre have not yet been selected, possibilities include "Berenice," "The Oval Portrait," "The Pit and the Pendulum," "The Black Cat," and "The Tell-Tale Heart" read by the Equity professional actors who presented last year's tales, Matt Baxter Luceno and Gayle Stahlhuth.

Other ELTC credits for Matt include "Arsenic and Old Lace," and two world premieres, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," based on the classic tale, and "A Year in the Trenches" about World War I. His NYC credits include "The Winter's Tale," directed by Everett Quinton and "Chemistry of Love" at LaMama. Regional credits include the two-hander "Dancing Lessons" at ARC Stages in Pleasantville, NY.

While Gayle helmed ELTC for 23 years, she produced over 120 different productions, and directed most of them. She has also performed in Off-Broadway shows, national touring productions, and in regional theater and film. Her one-person shows that she toured nationally are based on Louisa May Alcott, Edna Ferber, Catharine Beecher, "Eve's Diary" based on the writings of Mark Twain, "The Awakening" by Kate Chopin, and her autobiographical "Goin' Home." Her two-person show based on Dorothea Lynde Dix, was commissioned by The National Portrait Gallery. In the spring of 2023, she created Classic American Tales (CAT) with the mission of presenting story readings, readers theater, and full play productions of works that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be "American." The intent is to tell American's stories one tale at a time. To learn more about CAT, visit ClassicAmericanTales.org.

For the performance at End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road in North Cape May, NJ, cost is $20, which includes the performance, plus cider and Halloween candy. Feel free to bring a stronger beverage and other food choices. For tickets, visit Click Here, e-mail JennfierSwain@endoftheroadtheater.com, or phone 609-536-9393. The performance at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes, DE.

Photo: Matt Baxter Luceno