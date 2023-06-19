Classic American Tales' TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Continue Weekly Through August 8

From June 8 through August 10, Classic American Tales (CAT) presents "Tales at the Dormer House," formerly known as "Tales of the Victorians" and "Tales in the Backyard" when previously produced by East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC). Guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain.

The summer schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances will be on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be in the parlor. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

On June 22, Stephanie Garrett will discuss Juneteenth and read Mary Church Terrell's 1906 speech on "What it Means to be Colored in the Capital of the United States." Frank Smith will read Frank R. Stockton's humorous "The Magic Egg." Garrett and Smith are long-time readers for “Tales.” Garrett was last on ELTC's stage in LOST ON THE Natchez Trace and Smith was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years.

Michele LaRue presents HOW THE OTHER HALF on June 29, two tales that prove people haven't changed in 100 years. "Transients in Arcadia" (1907) was written by O. Henry and "The Apple Tree" (1903) by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman. Along with performing at ELTC and other theaters, for over 25 years LaRue has performed throughout the country in her own one-person shows. Her late husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980. She will be performing something different on August 3.

On July 6, Garrett and Smith celebrate "Christmas in July" and their themes for July 27 are yet to be determined.

Suzanne Dawson is performing works from the 1960's on July 13. She has performed in NYC, regional theaters and national tours, and appeared many times for ELTC including starring in Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN last summer.

Author, artist, and historian John Bailey will read his own story about Cape May's first lifeguard on July 20. He's written several books, including a history of the City of Cape May, CAPE MAY ISLAND, THE JEWEL OF THE JERSEY SHORE, now in its 3rd edition.

On August 10, Gayle Stahlhuth will read her one-woman play EVE'S DIARY based on the writings of Mark Twain. After 23 years serving as the producing artistic director of ELTC, Stahlhuth founded CAT to present story readings and plays about the human condition that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be an "American." She is already getting storytellers of all ages who would like to work with her on this exciting new venture. Playwriting and acting workshops will also be offered. CAT, operating in Cape May and Manhattan, intends to tell America's stories one tale at a time.

Reservations are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on ClassicAmericanTales.org.