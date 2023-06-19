Classic American Tales' TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Continue Weekly Through August 8

Guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 3 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical
Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An E Photo 4 Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An Enthralling Production

Classic American Tales' TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Continue Weekly Through August 8

Classic American Tales' TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Continue Weekly Through August 8

From June 8 through August 10, Classic American Tales (CAT) presents "Tales at the Dormer House," formerly known as "Tales of the Victorians" and "Tales in the Backyard" when previously produced by East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC).  Guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain.

The summer schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances will be on the front porch, weather permitting.  Otherwise, they will be in the parlor.  Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.  

On June 22, Stephanie Garrett will discuss Juneteenth and read Mary Church Terrell's 1906 speech on "What it Means to be Colored in the Capital of the United States." Frank Smith will read Frank R. Stockton's humorous "The Magic Egg." Garrett and Smith are long-time readers for “Tales.” Garrett was last on ELTC's stage in LOST ON THE Natchez Trace and Smith was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years.

Michele LaRue presents HOW THE OTHER HALF on June 29, two tales that prove people haven't changed in 100 years. "Transients in Arcadia" (1907) was written by O. Henry and "The Apple Tree" (1903) by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman.  Along with performing at ELTC and other theaters, for over 25 years LaRue has performed throughout the country in her own one-person shows. Her late husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980. She will be performing something different on August 3.

On July 6, Garrett and Smith celebrate "Christmas in July" and their themes for July 27 are yet to be determined.

Suzanne Dawson is performing works from the 1960's on July 13.  She has performed in NYC, regional theaters and national tours, and appeared many times for ELTC including starring in Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN last summer.

Author, artist, and historian John Bailey will read his own story about Cape May's first lifeguard on July 20.  He's written several books, including a history of the City of Cape May, CAPE MAY ISLAND, THE JEWEL OF THE JERSEY SHORE, now in its 3rd edition.

On August 10, Gayle Stahlhuth will read her one-woman play EVE'S DIARY based on the writings of Mark Twain. After 23 years serving as the producing artistic director of ELTC, Stahlhuth founded CAT to present story readings and plays about the human condition that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be an "American." She is already getting storytellers of all ages who would like to work with her on this exciting new venture. Playwriting and acting workshops will also be offered. CAT, operating in Cape May and Manhattan, intends to tell America's stories one tale at a time.

Reservations are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on ClassicAmericanTales.org.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Jersey City Theater Center to Celebrate Pride With Documentary Screening and Developmental Photo
Jersey City Theater Center to Celebrate Pride With Documentary Screening and Developmental Reading

In honor of Pride, Jersey City Theater Center will present the Jersey City debut of the documentary Strength Through Visibility: 20 Years of Pride in Jersey City in partnership with Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival (Jersey City Pride) and a developmental reading of new musical entitled HEAVY HEAD. HEAVY HEAD: A Musical is a modern retelling of the Medusa Myth.

2
Pushcart Players Announces Season for 50th Year Photo
Pushcart Players Announces Season for 50th Year

Pushcart Players, New Jersey's Emmy-nominated and award-winning touring theater for family audiences has announces their 2023-24 Season of productions and educational programs. Founded in 1974, Pushcart will be celebrating 50 years of stirring up serious fun for young people nationwide.

3
SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon Taz Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Musi Photo
SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

On Wednesday July 19th The Lizzie Rose Music Room welcomes 20 year old Broadway alumni Brandon 'Taz: Niederauer in concert.

4
Interview: Chris Hietikko of HAND TO GOD at Nutley Little Theatre Photo
Interview: Chris Hietikko of HAND TO GOD at Nutley Little Theatre

Hand to God by Robert Askins is an insane twisted comedy about a foul mouthed possibly demonic sock puppet who upends a family, the idea of “right and wrong”, and a Christian ministry - all while proving just how funny flowing blood can be.  This is NOT a children’s puppet show!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Popcorn Falls
Surflight Theatre (9/27-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Braden Big Band and Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Martin Pizzarelli and Friends
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano
Wharton Black Box Theater (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RING RING! It's the Libertine Belle Murder Musical
Gateway Playhouse (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ETHEL
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie Warbucks
Surflight Theatre (8/01-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You